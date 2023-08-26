Qase, Software Testing Management Platform, Raises $7.2 Million

Fedorov says the proceeds will be put into product development, including a plug-ins marketplace, and expanding Qase’s 33-person workforce to 50 by the end of 2014.

Fedorov told TechCrunch in an email interview, “We will be able to accelerate R&D and better serve our expanding customer base as a result of this expansion.” It will keep our platform at the forefront of innovation, meeting the needs of our customers.

After working as the head of billing and payment systems at Avito, a classified ads site, Fedorov was inspired to launch Qase. A niggling problem he encountered: he couldn’t find a test management system that wasn’t solely focused on manual rather than automated testing.

There are significant challenges facing the software testing tools market, including a crowded and fragmented environment.

It is common for companies to use between

10 and 40 different tools for testing on a daily basis, resulting in an inefficient process. The industry also has a low ratio of automation in testing, indicating a continued reliance on manual testing.

Software testing strategies often struggle to find the right tools.

Kobiton, an app testing platform, surveyed 26% of organizations and found that finding tools for test automation was the biggest challenge.

It’s expensive to fix bugs, so companies need testing tools. 620 million developer hours are spent reproducing and fixing failing tests every year, according to one report. Then there’s the reputational damage when serious bugs get out.

Fedorov built an MVP for Qase while working at Avito for two years. Having launched it in early access in 2018, he quit his day job in 2020 to work on Qase full time.

Fedorov says Qase is built around three pillars: test management, test reporting, and test analytics.

Qase, which integrates with many popular software testing frameworks and supports third-party tests, serves as a single platform for manual and automated testing. It collects test execution results for both manual and automated testing — and provides analytics along the way.

Isn’t there already plenty of software testing suites? Yes, I guess. ProdPerfect does automated web app testing, and SpotQA does automated software testing that’s faster than its competition. Virtuoso uses machine learning to find software bugs.

Qase’s advantage, according to Fedorov, lies in its “comprehensive organizational view,” which encourages a holistic approach to software testing. Team members can share testing reports and dashboards within Qase.

Testing results are organized by severity and priority using Qase, which syncs with ticket trackers and CI/CD tools as well.

Especially at the C-suite level, Qase’s technology holds enormous value for data and technical decision makers. Software testing reduces time-to-market as an integral part of the software development lifecycle. For enterprises seeking a competitive edge, efficiency optimization is a top priority.”

This writer thinks it’s marketing jargon. To be sure, Qase has had an impressive uptake, bringing in $2 million in annual recurring revenue within three years.

Qase has found over a million bugs in the last six months alone for 100,000 users and enterprise customers like Asana, SeatGeek, and DoorDash-owned Wolt.

Maintaining a sustainable financial foundation is important to us. Fedorov said the results of our operating cash flow show a stable financial position.

We’re positioned to navigate potential headwinds by transitioning to a ‘pay-per-usage’ business model, even though the tech industry has slowed down. This strategic shift, coupled with our value-driven approach, ensures that customers pay for the actual benefits they receive.”

