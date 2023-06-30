5 Contact Form Examples for Lead Generation

Lead Generation- Getting people to visit your website is one thing. Making them into leads is an entirely different task. You need a clear aim and reason for producing leads whether you provide a blog post, webinar, or downloaded information such as a checklist.

A well-designed contact form may help your business acquire leads, create relationships, and enhance conversions. In fact, 74% of marketers utilize online forms to generate leads. Half of them even believe forms are their most effective lead generation method.

In this post, we’ll look at the advantages of employing a contact form as well as some excellent examples of contact forms to help you generate more leads.

What Is a Lead Generating Contact Form?

Contact forms are one of the most effective methods for acquiring inbound leads since they allow prospects to contact you and give you vital information that you can use to follow up with them.

A contact form is a web form that allows visitors to your website to send you messages or inquiries. It usually contains areas for the visitor’s name, email address, message, and any other information important to your company.

Companies use them to gather and collect contact information and other data from website users in order to convert them into potential clients. The form is meant to take lead data and save it in a CRM system or other platform so you can nurture the connection throughout the buyer’s journey.

However, unless properly designed, these forms might be more bothersome than they’re worth to visitors to your website.

Perhaps they are too long, difficult to discover on your site, or have glitches that prevent people from submitting their information. To prevent people from leaving your website, make sure the form is beautiful, easy to use, and efficient without being distracting to your visitors.

Contact forms are also a wonderful approach to creating relationships with potential consumers since they promote greater communication between you and your prospects.

Types of Contact Forms

There are several types of lead-generating forms, some of which are as follows.

Standard contact form

The most popular kind of contact form contains fields for the user’s name, email address, and brief comment. Standard contact forms are often used by small companies or websites that do not anticipate highly specialized inquiries from their audience.

If you want to collect extra information about your consumers, you may add additional fields to your regular contact forms, but you should particularly keep it short and clear.

Registration form

This contact form’s purpose is to collect information from people who wish to create an account or register for a service. You may also design a registration form for a members-only area on your website, where customers can have access to unique material, discounts, and other benefits.

For example, whether you’re selling a SaaS product, collecting pre-orders, giving a webinar or virtual event, providing a downloaded resource, or sending out a weekly email newsletter, you may use a registration form.

Survey or feedback contact form

These forms are often questionnaire-style, including spaces for open-ended responses. It is designed to gather information from consumers about their thoughts, experiences, and ideas regarding your products and services.

Feedback forms are critical instruments for market research and understanding client wants and preferences. You may use this data to improve your website or company and boost customer satisfaction.

Order/Demo request form

This form is commonly used by firms that provide customized products or services. This is because these businesses must first gather thorough information about the user’s exact requirements before they can propose a price and/or delivery date.

Similarly, demo request forms are frequently found on the websites of SaaS providers. This is because they require detailed information about the user’s industry, team size, and requirements in order to plan the resources required for a targeted, high-converting demo.

5 Lead Generation Contact Form Examples

Medium

Medium is a popular online publishing platform that uses browser cookies to target website visitors. A customer campaign is shown for individuals who are returning visitors. Browser cookies enable you to tailor your message to new or returning website users. Medium also has a pop-up form that allows you to log in using your Google account.

Oracle

Oracle, the IT giant, uses important social proof to engage users on its website in an unusual manner.

The form, which is placed to the side of a product description, explains why so many successful organizations already use it, developing trust and confidence in the visitors’ minds. In other words, they employ social proof to get visitors to join up.

Unico Nutrition

Unico Nutrition chose two unique lead-generating forms to entice visitors at various moments while on its website.

The first is a pop-up that appears soon after visiting a website and offers a discount coupon in return for an email address.

When a visitor clicks on the CTA button, they are directed to a landing page with a new customer sign-up form. Another form on the website is for current client logins.

Dropbox

Dropbox, a file storage service, has a lead-generating form that can be accessed on the company’s landing page.

A visitor has to click on the CTA button to be sent to the form, where they must fill out the information. The form also allows the user to join up in fewer steps by using their previously established Google account.

SnackNation

SnackNation, a healthy snack delivery service for businesses, used a straightforward method to engage audiences by designing “yes or no” forms.

Visitors click on an answer, which personalizes their buyer’s journey. Personalization, including customized questions, is used to identify the lead type and direct it to a relevant homepage or another form.

Conclusion

For many types of businesses, contact forms are fantastic lead-generating tools. They can also help you boost client satisfaction. Use the aforementioned samples and best practices to design interesting contact forms that visitors are more likely to submit.

Offer them something of unique value, such as a free estimate, downloadable white paper, discount coupon, or anything else you know they’d like. As a result, visitors to your website are more likely to opt in and provide you with their contact information, becoming real customers.

