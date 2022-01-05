Powerball – The 10 Biggest Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots Ever

There is a winner! Wednesday night, a single ticket won the $768.4 million jackpot in the Powerball, securing a spot for the winner (or winners) in lottery history.

It is the third-largest Powerball win in history and the second-largest win in U.S. Lotteries history.

Additionally, the top 10 has changed recently due to some historically big drawings. The largest Mega Millions drawing in U.S. lottery history was won by someone in South Carolina in October, with an estimated winning amount of $1.5 billion. In what is now the fifth-largest Powerball drawing in U.S. history, two winning tickets were drawn soon thereafter.

