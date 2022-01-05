Powerball
Powerball – The 10 Biggest Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots Ever
There is a winner! Wednesday night, a single ticket won the $768.4 million jackpot in the Powerball, securing a spot for the winner (or winners) in lottery history.
It is the third-largest Powerball win in history and the second-largest win in U.S. Lotteries history.
Additionally, the top 10 has changed recently due to some historically big drawings. The largest Mega Millions drawing in U.S. lottery history was won by someone in South Carolina in October, with an estimated winning amount of $1.5 billion. In what is now the fifth-largest Powerball drawing in U.S. history, two winning tickets were drawn soon thereafter.
The top 10 largest lottery jackpots and some of the lucky winners are shown here.
Cindy and Mark Hill of Dearborn, Mo. Their four granddaughters and four nieces and nephews were asked to pay for their college educations. Email phishing scams using the Hills’ name and the promise of a share of their fortune were reported the following year.
8. $590.5 million (Powerball)
The winning numbers were a combination of a family’s birthday and its lucky number, 7 — for Ira Curry of Stone Mountain, Ga.As a delivery driver, Steve Tran in San Jose, Calif., purchased multiple tickets at multiple stores on his route and realized that he had been to the winning store during the middle of the night.
6. $656 million (Mega Millions)
Was won on March 30, 2012. The winning ticket was purchased in Maryland, Illinois, and Kansas.
3. $768.4 million (Powerball)
One ticket in Wisconsin won the jackpot on March 27, 2019. Winners of the Powerball lotto can choose between a one-time lump sum payment of $477 million or an annuity of $768.4 million spread over 29 years, before taxes. In nine other tickets, every number except the Powerball was picked, and they won either $1 million or $2 million.
2. Estimated jackpot: $1.537 billion (Mega Millions)
The winner chose to take the cash payment of $878,000,000.
She has announced she will donate to a number of charities, including Hurricane Florence relief.
1. $1.586 billion (Powerball)
