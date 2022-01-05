Connect with us

Covid-19 Trending News

IHU - A New COVID-19 Variant 'IHU' Discovered in France
Advertisement

Covid-19 Trending News

'Flurona' Has Been Diagnosed in Israel. Here's What You Need to Know

Covid-19 Trending News

Hugh Jackman Cancels Shows after Testing Positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 Trending News

CDC COVID Guidelines - CDC Updates COVID Exposure Guidelines

Covid-19 Health News Video

Omicron Variant Could Give Fully Vaccinated Super Immunity

Covid-19 Health

COVID Safe Marshals & Security Guards in Sydney

Covid-19 Health News Trending News

COVID-19 Omicron variant Symptoms, How Long do you Test Positive for Covid?

Covid-19 Health

Thank You Coronavirus Helpers

Covid-19 Health

The Lesser-Known Consequences of COVID-19: How the Pandemic Has Increased Senior Citizens’ Fall Risk

Covid-19 Health

Ways People are Leading the War Against the Covid-19-Pandemic

Covid-19

IHU – A New COVID-19 Variant ‘IHU’ Discovered in France

Published

1 day ago

on

IHU

Only one IHU variant has been sighted in France and has not been labeled as a variant under investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO). In mid-November, it was discovered and linked to travel to Africa, specifically Cameroon.
The discovery of a new Coronavirus strain in France concerned experts worldwide during the spread of the Omicron variant. Named ‘IHU’, it raised fears of a new wave of infection.

More mutations and deletions occur in the variant’s genetic code than in Omicron. The spike protein is affected by many of these mutations and deletions.

This variant is a sub-lineage of B.1.640, and its discovery was reported by French researchers from the Instituts Hospitaliers Universitaires (IHU), also known as University Hospital Institutes. A.1.640.2 has been assigned to it.

How do experts see the new variant?

Until more information is available on this variant or other variants like the Omicron, experts advise caution. As new variants appear during a pandemic, not all are virulent or cause severe illness. So, it’s advisable not to jump to conclusions before more information is available.

Numerous variants are found all the time, but that does not necessarily mean they are more dangerous. In addition to its ability to multiply, variants are also more dangerous because of the number of mutations they possess in comparison with the original virus,” said epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding.

17 Returnees to Thailand Test Positive for Covid-19 Coronavirus

Thailand Bans Travelers from Eight Africa Nations Over Omicron

Where was IHU detected?

In Marseille, 12 people have been found to have IHU, and some have been hospitalized because of the illness. Travel to Cameroon has been linked to these cases.

According to the researchers, the first case was found in an adult from a small town in southeastern France. In a private medical biology laboratory, RT-PCR testing revealed he had SARS-CoV-2. He was diagnosed the day before he developed mild respiratory symptoms. Further testing revealed the same combination of mutations in respiratory samples collected from seven other COVID-19 positive patients from the same area.

Also Check:

17 Returnees to Thailand Test Positive for Covid-19 Coronavirus

Thailand Bans Travelers from Eight Africa Nations Over Omicron

The Rapid Rise of Thailand’s Baht Raising Many Concerns

Health Officials Detect First Omicron Variant Case in Thailand

Understanding Data Annotation Platforms, How Does it Work?

 

 

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog