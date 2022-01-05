Powerball Jackpot Rises to $610M Today, 7th Largest in History

No one claimed the top prize in Monday night’s drawing, bringing the Powerball jackpot up to $610 million, the seventh-largest jackpot ever.

You can watch the next drawing live on CTN News on Wednesday, January 5.

$434.2 million is the cash value of the jackpot.

May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director, said, “We’re delighted to offer players a jackpot that’s reached the $600 million mark.” More than 1.8 million tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing. Players should check their tickets to see if they won one of the nine ways to win.”

Monday’s winning numbers were 2-13-32-33-48, Powerball:22, Multiplier 2X

Among the top-winning tickets in Monday’s drawing were two Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each, sold in Connecticut and Texas. Also in Montana, a $2 million Match 5 + Power Play ticket was sold.

California’s last Powerball jackpot was won in the October 4, 2021, drawing, when a single ticket won $699.8 million.

The jackpot was the fifth-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot has not been won 39 drawings in a row.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot, which was set in 2016. Three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee shared the record $1.586 billion jackpot.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY Est. $610 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

