Powerball: Auckland Lotto player earned $8.5 million

After winning the Powerball First Division part of the Auckland Lotto on Saturday, an Auckland Lotto player woke up $8.5 million richer on Sunday morning.

This prize was won by a player in Auckland using the MyLotto app – with a prize consisting of $8 million from the Powerball First Division draw and $500,000 from the Lotto First Division draw.

After an Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million less than two weeks ago, the Saturday winner is the fourth New Zealander to win big with Powerball this year.

As well as the Canterbury Lotto winner, a Canterbury Lotto player will wake up on Sunday a lot richer thanks to their winnings in Saturday night’s Lotto First Division draw.