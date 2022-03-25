Powerball Numbers For 3/23/22: Did You Win Saturday’s $167M Powerball Drawing?

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Mar. 23 have been released.
With a cash option of $109 million, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is estimated at $167 million.
These were the winning Powerball numbers: 31, 32, 37, 38, and 48. There was a Power Ball drawing of 24 with a Power Play of 2X.
In Florida, a second-prize, $1 million tickets was sold even though no one across the country hit the $157.1 million jackpot on Monday. However, this ticket didn’t match the Powerball.
A third-prize ticket matching four numbers and the Powerball Numbers was purchased in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, at Royal Farms on East Black Horse Pike. The prize is worth $100,000 instead of $50,000 because the winner spent an extra $1 for the Power Play option.
The winning Powerball Numbers for Monday were 1, 15, 26, 63, and 65. The Power Ball was 16 with a Power Play of 2x.
Additionally, there was no winner of the secondary, $10 million drawings that followed the main drawing on Monday. The winning numbers were 14, 17, 25, 51, 57. There was a Double Play Power Ball of 24.
Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots
According to powerball.com, these are the ten largest jackpots in Powerball history:
- $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
- $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
- $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
- $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
- $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
- $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
- $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.
- $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.
- $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.
- $564.1 million — Feb. 11, 2015; North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas.