Powerball Numbers For 3/23/22: Did You Win Saturday’s $167M Powerball Drawing?

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Mar. 23 have been released.

With a cash option of $109 million, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is estimated at $167 million.

These were the winning Powerball numbers: 31, 32, 37, 38, and 48. There was a Power Ball drawing of 24 with a Power Play of 2X.

In Florida, a second-prize, $1 million tickets was sold even though no one across the country hit the $157.1 million jackpot on Monday. However, this ticket didn’t match the Powerball.

A third-prize ticket matching four numbers and the Powerball Numbers was purchased in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, at Royal Farms on East Black Horse Pike. The prize is worth $100,000 instead of $50,000 because the winner spent an extra $1 for the Power Play option.

The winning Powerball Numbers for Monday were 1, 15, 26, 63, and 65. The Power Ball was 16 with a Power Play of 2x.

Additionally, there was no winner of the secondary, $10 million drawings that followed the main drawing on Monday. The winning numbers were 14, 17, 25, 51, 57. There was a Double Play Power Ball of 24.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 292,201,388 to 1. For example, a player who buys a $2 ticket has a 1 in 11,688,053 chance of matching five numbers and winning at least $1 million, while the odds of winning the third prize of at least $50,000 are 913,129 to 1.

The Powerball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in 45 states, Washington D.C., the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. according to powerball.com.