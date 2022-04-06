Powerball Winning Numbers For April 4, 2022: Jackpot $231 Million

As of Monday, April 4, the Powerball drawing had a purse of $231 million, or a cash prize of $147.5 million.

There were five winning numbers: 2, 32, 39, 46, and 69. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The Double Play drawing numbers were: 6, 49, 55, 58, 59, and the Powerball was 15.

How much does a Powerball ticket cost?

Powerball lines cost $2 each. In addition to the optional Power Play, the ticket costs $3. In turn, the cost of a ticket will increase if there are several lines and different options.

Online prices are higher than those at fixed establishments. The advantage is that you can participate from anywhere in the world. When you play with the Power Play multiplier, the cost increases by one dollar, but the advantage is that, if you win, the price goes up by 10 times.

Powerball offers nine ways to win a prize. Except for the Grand Prize, all prizes have a fixed cash value. Prize payout amounts are mutual in California and are based on the number of winning tickets and sales.

The last Grand Prize-winning ticket was purchased in Connecticut for the drawing on February 14, 2022, with a prize of $183 million. The new jackpot was $20 million on February 16, 2022.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

