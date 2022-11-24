Why Should we be able to Carry Guns in New Jersey?

(CTN News) – In June, the Supreme Court overturned a New York gun regulation by ruling that Americans had the right to carry weapons publicly for self-defence.

The decision was made while states and Congress discussed passing gun control laws. The New Jersey Assembly responded by passing legislation that makes it increasingly harder for lawful gun owners to carry a weapon.

“The law demands more thorough background checks, compels individuals to go through training and pay liability insurance, hikes permit prices, and forbids permit holders from carrying weapons in many locations in New Jersey considered sensitive,” according to NYTimes. They include houses of worship, some of which have experienced assault.

Would you feel safer if a responsible gun owner was in a church or synagogue if someone pulled a gun? Would someone hesitate to grab a gun if they saw someone else in the room already had one and seemed to know what they were doing?

Do the Supreme Court and the founding fathers know more than the state of New Jersey?

You Should not be a big fan of guns. If you include the weapons I used as toys when I was a kid, I’m not interested in firearms, and I’ve never had one.

However, I value common sense. It seems sensible that you would want to balance the odds if the only person in the room carrying a gun was the evil guy.

Now I understand why some individuals could be terrified of entering a place where many others are armed. You’d become used to it.

Remember that they are responsible gun owners as opposed to someone who could be concealing a gun from you.

To discourage them from considering any actions, I believe it would be beneficial for that individual to see all those responsible firearms in the room.

Additionally, the rules in our culture make it more difficult for the police to protect us, and criminals are given more leeway than ever before.

How about the politicians start with their security personnel if they want to take away the guns?

However, they would never do that and ought not to take them away from the populace.

New Jersey’s gun rules will resemble those in place for smoking if the state Assembly gets its way. You can smoke anywhere you want, which is pretty much everywhere.

Should legal gun owners be allowed to openly carry in New Jersey? @nj1015 — Steve Trevelise (@realstevetrev) November 23, 2022

