Stop the Russia-Ukraine War for the Greater Interest

It has been a year since the Russia-Ukraine war. The war is still going on and shows no signs of stopping. Many people have already died, injured and maimed, and thousands of houses and structures have been destroyed.

This war has not brought benefits to anyone, nor will it in the future. No one wins this war, and war is not the solution.

So it is better to sit at the negotiation table to solve the problem and establish peace. Everyone, including United Nations, the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Ukraine, should come forward for this. But first of all, both countries involved in the war must take the initiative.

Peace-loving people of the world do not want wars. They all want to live together in peace.

Russia and Ukraine are two neighboring countries. Ukraine was once part of the former Soviet Union. Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Both countries are very large.

The area of Russia is 1 crore 71 lakh square kilometers. 6 lakh 4 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine. The two countries share a 2,295 km long border. Russia has already occupied some areas of Ukraine. The occupied area is about 1 lakh 61 thousand square kilometers.

It has long been at odds with Russia over various issues, including Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO. In the context of this ongoing tension, Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Ukraine War Refugees

The war has been going on ever since. Several cities in Ukraine have already been reduced to rubble. About 1 million Ukrainians live as refugees in other countries. Ukraine’s counter-offensive has also caused Russian casualties. Many Russian soldiers and people were killed in this war.

The Western world, led by the United States, provides political, economic and military support to Ukraine. As always, this war again divides the world into two parts. The US and its allies have imposed tough economic sanctions against Russia.

On the other hand, the countries in favor of Russia have taken a position against these blockades of the United States. As a result, the world is also divided economically apart from political division. Due to this war, the prices of various goods worldwide have increased significantly. As a result, the cost of living has increased worldwide.

A new crisis and a new instability have arisen in the world. As always, the United Nations, responsible for establishing peace in the world, has failed to stop this war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made online addresses to the parliaments of several allied countries at various times since the outbreak of war. He visited the United States on December 21, 2022.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine on January 22, 2023. US President Joe Biden visited Ukraine on February 20. Immediately after Biden visited Ukraine, on February 21, 2023, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi visited Russia. He met with Russian leaders, and after the visit, he presented a 12-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Superpowers multilateral war

Meanwhile, immediately after these visits, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan visited Ukraine on February 26. At that time, he announced 400 million dollars in aid to Ukraine. This is the first visit by a Saudi minister to Ukraine since Ukraine gained independence in 1991. This is how different states evaluate the Ukraine war with their perspective and stand by their allies without stopping it.

Helping allies. As a result, this war is no longer limited to Russia-Ukraine. It has become a multilateral war, and the superpowers have become part of it.

The Russia-Ukraine war is another new addition to the wars going on in the world. For a long time, many wars have been happening worldwide between different countries. Wars in Libya, Syria and Yemen have occurred for over a decade.

These countries are standing on the edge of destruction due to war. But these countries were once very advanced and peaceful. Countries today are divided into many parts, and each region is ruled by one tribe. A single government has no control over the country, weakening sovereignty.

There is no end to suffering in the lives of common people today. War has been going on for a long time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The war has been going on for almost a decade in Iraq and almost four decades in Afghanistan. Millions of people died in these two countries. About four million people in Afghanistan have become refugees.

Hunger, poverty and illiteracy

The war has stopped in these two countries, but peace has not been established completely. These countries have only been destroyed in years of war. Children, women and the elderly suffer the most in war. Children’s education also stopped due to the war.

According to the United Nations, the number of refugees in the world is now about 60 million. These are the gifts and achievements of the war. Nothing is gained in war except losses. When a structure is destroyed by war, it is a total loss. Again the weapon used to destroy this structure is also destroyed. As a result, it is also a loss.

These weapons are worth billions of dollars. Hunger, poverty and illiteracy would have been eradicated from the world long ago if this money was used for the welfare of humanity instead of spending on arms and war. There was peace all over the world.

The United Nations was established on October 24, 1945, in the hope of making the future world war-free in the context of the terrible devastation and massive loss of life and property of the Second World War. Already 77 years of the United Nations have been completed.

Every year on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the United Nations, a conference is held in the United Nations and it, the heads of state of different countries in their speeches.

United Nation Toothless

Every year on the anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, the conference is held in the United Nations, and the heads of state of different countries, in their speeches, reiterate their commitment to establishing peace in the world. But war does not stop, and peace is not established.

Unfortunately, indeed, the United Nations has always failed to stop the wars that exist between countries. The UN has been unable to stop the ongoing wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Yemen. Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestine has also failed miserably.

Thousands of Palestinians have been living in refugee camps for years. Many of them were born in refugee camps, grew up in refugee camps and died in refugee camps.

The United Nations has also failed to repatriate the Rohingyas who have taken refuge in Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar. The UN could not stop the various wars because the big powers have never taken a neutral position and accepted the decisions of the United Nations.

The United States, Russia, China, Britain and France are the five countries with veto power in the United Nations. They have always vetoed all proposals against their will. As a result, the United Nations has never reached a unanimous decision to end a war in an area. As a result, the war was prolonged, and the loss of life and destruction increased.

Work together to establish peace

Currently, there are about 195 independent states in the world, all of which are members of the United Nations. The socio-economic position of all these states is not equal. Some are much stronger politically, economically and militarily, and others are weak.

But the independence and sovereignty of all states must be respected and their dignity protected. Similarly, all people of all countries have the right to live freely. This is an UN-recognized universal human right.

All have equal rights in the eyes of the law, and ensuring this requires consensus and unity among large states. A solution will never come if the big powers stand opposite poles on any issue. We must work together to establish peace, not a war for dominance.

Today we have to fight against hunger, poverty, illiteracy and disease. Hundreds of millions of people still live below the poverty line. Instead of spending money on building weapons, that money should be spent on improving the quality of life of these people today.

People who are living in refugee camps in different countries of the world today should be taken back to their respective countries. The light of education should enlighten every person in the world.

Humanity must be spread everywhere. People who are suffering from the disease should stand by their side. People in large areas today face losses due to climate change. Standing next to these people will be true humanity.

By Fumiko Yamada