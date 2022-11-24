Jeff Bezos Announces Donates $123m to Help US Homeless Families

(CTN News) – According to Bloomberg, Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos is donating $123 million to organizations that help homeless families find permanent homes.

The founder of Amazon revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that his Jeff Bezos Day 1 Families Fund project, which he started in 2018, had just granted 40 awards. The contributions are a part of an overall $2 billion pledge to fight homelessness.

One week after Jeff Bezos sat down for an exclusive interview with CNN and said he intends to contribute the bulk of his $124 billion net wealth throughout his lifetime, the latest charity contributions were made.

He said he would use most of his wealth to combat climate change and help those who can bring mankind together in the face of severe social and political differences.

The billionaire originally revealed his intentions to donate most of his wealth then.

Jeff Bezos has previously come under fire from detractors for refusing to join the Giving Pledge, a commitment to contribute the bulk of one’s fortune to charity organizations made by hundreds of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Jeff Bezos, however, went above and above in his CNN interview, saying that the key to donating his fortune is “figuring out how to do it in a levered manner.”

“It’s not simple. Amazon was not simple to build. It required a lot of hard work, a group of really intelligent and dedicated people, and I’m discovering — and I believe Lauren is discovering the same thing — that charity and philanthropy are quite similar,” he added.

There are many ways you may, in my opinion, do unsuccessful things, he said. Therefore, careful consideration is required, as well as the presence of outstanding team members.

The Courage & Civility Award, which comes with a $100 million gift to Dolly Parton to employ for her charitable endeavours, was given to Parton by Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, last week.

This achievement also garnered news. Similar awards were given to climate activist and CNN contributor Van Jones and chef Jose Andrés, who used part of the money to prepare meals for Ukrainians.

After Jeff Bezos’ appearance with CNN, his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, said she was giving an additional $2 billion to many charities. In less than a year, Scott has donated roughly $4 billion to 465 organizations.

