Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games For July 2023
Published

24 seconds ago

on

Xbox Game Pass

(CTN NEWS) – We have created a useful guide to help those who struggle to stay updated with the ever-changing lineup of games on Xbox Game Pass.

This guide offers a comprehensive overview of the games that will be added to and removed from Xbox Game Pass during the month of July.

By referring to this guide, you can stay informed about the upcoming titles as well as those that will no longer be available on the service.

With our convenient overview, you can easily keep track of the latest developments and make the most out of your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

There is also Xbox Cloud Gaming, a separate PC subscription called PC Game Pass, and Game Pass for consoles.

Despite the fact that many games will be available on all three platforms, this page solely includes Xbox Game Pass titles on Xbox systems.

All three services, Gold membership, and access to EA Play games are available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass July 2023 Games

Date
Game
Platform
July 3 Arcade Paradise Console, PC
July 5 Sword and Fairy 7 Console, PC
July 14 Exoprimal Console, PC
July 18 Techtonica Console, PC
July 20 The Wandering Village Console, TBD
July 31 Venba Console, TBD

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on June

  • DJ Max Respect V
  • Empire of Sin
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
  • Olija
  • Omori
  • Road 96

