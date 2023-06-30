Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 6th July

Epic Games Store Free Games – The Epic Games Store will continue to offer free games every week till 2023. No strings attached, absolutely free (apart from the one connected to Epic’s marketplace).

If you have an Epic Store account, you might as well sign in and add these free games to your collection even if you don’t have any immediate plans to play them.

To find out what is currently free and what is upcoming, check back frequently. In order for you to see what has already been given away, we have also detailed the complete history of Epic’s giveaways.

Current Epic Games Store Free Games

You have until July 6 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is now the free games available on the Epic Games Store. Users of the Epic Titles Store can claim both titles for free between now and July 6.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk is actually an adaptation of a 2001 comedy series in the style of an mp3 radio show written by a French novelist named John Lang.

The video game is Lang’s first English-language literary adaption. The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos makes fun of fantasy role-playing clichés, just like its namesake.

Turn-based combat is used in The Amulet of Chaos. The seven classes available to players are Ranger, Elf, Barbarian, Dwarf, Magician, Ogre, and Thief, each of which has its own skill tree. Additionally, they have the option of adding AI party members.

Epic Games Store Free Games: What’s coming next?

July 6 – July 13, 2023: The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips

Feb. 24 to Mar. 2: Duskers

Mar. 2 to Mar. 9: Rise of Industry

Mar. 9 to Mar. 16: Call of the Sea

Mar. 16 to Mar. 23: Gladius – Relics of War

Mar. 23 to Mar. 30: Chess Ultra, World of Warship

Mar. 31 to Apr. 6: Tunche, The Silent Age

Apr. 6 to Apr. 13: Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, Shapez

Apr. 13 to Apr. 20: Second Extinction and Mordhau

Apr. 20 to Apr. 27: Never Alone, Beyond Blue

Apr. 27 to May 4: Breathedge, Poker Club

May 4 to May 11: Against All Odds pack; Horizon Chase Turbo; Kao the Kangaroo

May 11 to May 18: The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle

May 18 to May 25: Death Stranding

May 25 to June 1: Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition

June 1 to June 8: Midnight Ghost Hunt

June 8 to June 15: Payday 2

June 15 to June 22: Guacamelee!; Guacamelee! 2

June 22 – June 29: The Hunter: Call of the Wild; Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms — Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown Pack

June 29 – July 06: The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

