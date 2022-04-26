Wordle #311 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For April 26, 2022

Wordle 311 answer for April 26: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

General Wordle tips and tricks…

Avoid using the same letter twice in your opening guess.

• Use a few vowels in your first guess, especially ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Avoid letters like ‘X’, ‘Z’ and ‘Q’ until later, when you know the answer better.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, while ‘TOUCH’ makes for a good second guess.

Wordle 311 hints and clues for April 26…

1. Wordle 311 begins with the letter H.

2. The word 311 contains two vowels.

3. You might be able to steal the answer from a bank.

WORDLE 311 ANSWER FOR APRIL 26, 2022

It is the Wordle word of the day today (April 26, 2022) is Heist, which is another word for robbery.

