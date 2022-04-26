Norway To Allocate $44 Million For British-led Arms Purchase For Ukraine

(CTN News) – As reported by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St*re on Tuesday, Norway will allocate 400 million Norwegian Krone ($44 million) to a British-led initiative to buy weapons and military equipment for Ukraine.

During his speech before the Norwegian parliament, Store said that the move made it possible for Norway to offer assistance to Ukraine with weaponry the country’s military did not have or could not give up.

As the prime minister noted, donating arms to a party to war was a “new experience” for Norway.

Some background: Earlier this week, Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjrn Arild Gram announced that Norway had made a significant donation to Ukraine in the form of the Mistral air defense system.

Norway has previously donated 4,000 antitank missiles and several types of protective equipment as well as other types of military equipment to Afghanistan, according to the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

