Twitch Drops In ‘Tower of Fantasy’ And How To Claim Them

Here are the instructions on how to obtain the Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops if you tune in and watch Hotta Studios' new Genshin Impact-style game being played by streamers; find out where you can get them.

Tower of Fantasy has an anime-style game design and an open world storytelling style that rivals Genshin Impact 3.0. We’re giving away a bunch of Twitch drops to celebrate its launch, so here’s how to get them.

You’ll want to check out Tower, if you’ve ever wanted to see what riding a motorbike in Genshin Impact would be like.

Over 3 million people have already registered for Teyvat, which focuses on cyberpunk-style combat rather than Teyvat’s magical world.

With Tower of Fantasy’s release date just around the corner, Hotta Studio has partnered with streaming giant Twitch to offer players a series of exclusive rewards; all you have to do is join.

Are you looking to score some Tower Twitch drops? You can find everything you need here.

Rewards for Twitch drops from the Tower of Fantasy

From August 9 – August 23 (PST) Tower will hold a Twitch drop campaign from 9:00 pm PST (3:00 am EST) / 8:00 am BST / 9:00 am CEST / 12:00 midnight PST (PST).

There are five sets of drops that are up for grabs, and as you spend more time watching them, they will get better and better.

In order to pick up your free loot, you must tune into a participating streamer’s show (in the Towe category). You can find a list of all reward tiers and when they become available below.

Time Watched (Hours) Gear 0.5 1 x Black Nucleus, 1 x Vanguard Trailblazer 1 50 x Dark Crystal, 5 x Random SR Relic shard box 2 100 x Dark Crystal, 10 x Random SR Relic shard box 3 1 x Gold Nucleus, 15 x Random SR Relic shard box 4 2 x Gold Nucleus, 1 x Illusory Link

What you need to do to get Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops

Visit Twitch’s campaign page Sign in using the Twitch account you want to claim your drops with Find ‘Tower of Fantasy‘ in the list and select it Click ‘connect‘ Sign in using your Tower of Fantasy account Voila! Your drops are enabled!

To ensure that your new gear will actually work with Tower of Fantasy, it’s probably a good idea to check out its system requirements before you begin watching hours of streams.

