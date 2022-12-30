Stalker 2 Release Date Confirms in December 2023

The Stalker 2 release date has been revealed to be December 2023, and preorders can be placed for it now.

STALKER 2 is the fourth installment of a successful PC franchise consisting of first-person shooters set in an alternate universe. This game takes place 14 years after the events of the Stalker: Call of Pripyat, the Stalker series.

The premiere of the game was supposed to take place in April of this year, but it has been postponed until December 8th, 2023 owing to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which is where the game is currently being produced.

The gameplay video has been updated and is now available in 4K quality. It features some of the game’s combat systems and several cutscenes. EPIC Games’ latest and greatest graphics engine is Unreal Engine 5, and it’s used in STALKER 2. It will be made available through the Epic Game Store and Steam at launch.

Additionally, it will premiere for the XBOX Series as an exclusive for three months, and it will be added to the Game Pass library. Graphics cards with a Radeon RX 5700 XT, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, or a GTX1080 Ti are what the developers recommend for PC players.

However, given that the Radeon RX 580 and the GTX 1060 6GB are mentioned as the minimum specifications, the game should be playable on either GPU.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Come to Me Official Trailer The new trailer of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is here. Featuring a huge, borderless, open world and a non-linear story, STALKER 2 releases on PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2023. The game will be available on Game Pass day one. Pre-order now: www.stalker2.com

