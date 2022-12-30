Connect with us

Gaming

Stalker 2 Release Date Confirms in December 2023
Advertisement

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 29, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 29, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #308 Daily Song For December 29, 2022

Gaming

What to Expect in 2023 From Esports?

Gaming

Leaked Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 Campaign Images

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 28, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 28, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #307 Daily Song For December 28, 2022

Entertainment Gaming

The Three Best Gambling Scenes In Movies

Gaming

How To Make a Team and Become a Leader in GTA Online

Gaming

EPIC GAMES STORE: 15 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS LIST & 27TH & 28TH DECEMBER MYSTERY GAME LEAK

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 27, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 27, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #306 Daily Song For December 27, 2022

Gaming sport

22Bet Thailand – A Full Overview of Sports Betting and Casino

Gaming

Thailand's Dangerous Addiction to Gambling, Over 1 Million Thai Pathological Gamblers

Gaming

Apple Arcade Has Grown Quietly In The Shadow Of Nintendo, Xbox And PlayStation

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 26, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 26, 2022

Gaming

Stalker 2 Release Date Confirms in December 2023

Published

5 mins ago

on

Stalker 2 Release Date Confirms in December 2023

The Stalker 2 release date has been revealed to be December 2023, and preorders can be placed for it now.

STALKER 2 is the fourth installment of a successful PC franchise consisting of first-person shooters set in an alternate universe. This game takes place 14 years after the events of the Stalker: Call of Pripyat, the Stalker series.

Stalker 2 Release Date

The premiere of the game was in April of this year

The premiere of the game was supposed to take place in April of this year, but it has been postponed until December 8th, 2023 owing to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which is where the game is currently being produced.

The gameplay video has been updated and is now available in 4K quality. It features some of the game’s combat systems and several cutscenes. EPIC Games’ latest and greatest graphics engine is Unreal Engine 5, and it’s used in STALKER 2. It will be made available through the Epic Game Store and Steam at launch.

Stalker 2 Release Date

Additionally, it will premiere for the XBOX Series as an exclusive for three months, and it will be added to the Game Pass library. Graphics cards with a Radeon RX 5700 XT, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, or a GTX1080 Ti are what the developers recommend for PC players.

However, given that the Radeon RX 580 and the GTX 1060 6GB are mentioned as the minimum specifications, the game should be playable on either GPU.

Stalker 2 Release Date

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Come to Me Official Trailer

The new trailer of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is here. Featuring a huge, borderless, open world and a non-linear story, STALKER 2 releases on PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The game will be available on Game Pass day one. Pre-order now: www.stalker2.com

Related CTN News:

3 Food Stocks Bargain Hunters Should Buy Right Now

Daughter Gets 20 Years for Stealing Millions From her 85-Year-Old Mother

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ Release in India has been Postponed
Related Topics:
Continue Reading