Published

21 seconds ago

on

Epic Games Store Is Giving Death Stranding Away For Christmas

(CTN News) – Apparently, Death Stranding will be available for free on the Epic Games Store during the Christmas holidays, at least according to reports.

This information is based on a series of leaked images that appeared on Reddit and Resetera a couple of days ago. They then made the rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms, especially Reddit.

As of right now, Epic Games Store still has the Christmas release listed in the “mystery games” section of their website.

Described by Hideo Kojima as “a genre-defying experience“, the game in question is one of the legendary games designed by the legendary designer.

The official description of the Epic Games Store explains that your mission as Sam Bridges is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.

“Can you reunite the shattered world one step at a time, one step at a time, one by one? ”

Death Stranding was available for download on November 8, 2019 for PS4. Following the PC release of the game on July 14, 2020, the game will be made available for Mac users as well.

As a result, this particular version of Death Stranding was released on Bastille Day. This is most likely a very simple coincidence, but when it comes to Kojima, you never know for sure.

Both cases were met with mixed reactions, but overall the majority of the feedback was positive.

As a matter of fact, this is the latest in a long line of big releases that Epic has been handing out for free over the years.

In April of this year, for example, there was a free giveaway of XCOM 2. According to the official description, things have changed on Earth and the planet is now under the control of aliens.

To reclaim our world and save humanity, you must rebuild XCOM against impossible odds and ignite a global resistance to save our planet and reclaim humanity.”

Also earlier this year, Epic Games Store gave away the most popular Star Wars Epic Games Store of all time, Squadrons, which is one of the most popular games of all time.

It is stated in the game description that players are challenged to “master the art of starfighter combat in an authentic piloting experience in Star Wars: Squadrons.”

In a thrilling Star Wars storyline, you will experience first-person multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron as well as a thrilling Star Wars adventure.

