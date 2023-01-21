Humble Bundle Winter Sale Offers Discounts Of Up To 90% On PC Games

(CTN News) – It is still not too late to take advantage of the winter sales. While Steam, PlayStation, Humble Bundle Winter Sale and Xbox’s discounts have ended, Humble Bundle hasn’t forgotten about its great deals and is still available to browse.

A variety of PC games will be offered at a discounted price of up to 90% off during the Humble Bundle Winter Sale, which runs until next month (February 7).

We have compiled a list that includes some of the most noteworthy titles and discounts that can be found during this sale. This includes AAA games, independent games, and a host of others.

Additionally, it is also worth noting that making purchases on Humble Bundle also donates some of the money you spend to a charity of your choice.

This money is split among the developers of the Humble Bundle.

What’s even better is that you don’t need to have a separate game client in order to be able to claim any of these games.

It is likely that most of them will be able to be unlocked through your Steam account.

However, some of them may require an Epic Games or Ubisoft Connect account to unlock.

The Cyberpunk 2077 video game is available for $29.99 (normally $59.99) .

A LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga set for $29.99 (normally $59.99) .

It costs $18.74 for the Cult of the Lamb (normally $24.99)

The price of Hard space: Shipbreaker is $23.44 (normally $34.99)

Return to Monkey Island is available for $19.99 (normally $24.99)

$19.99 for Neon White (normally $24.99)

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemon hunters is available for $32.99 (regularly $54.99)

Extract from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six for $19.99 (normally $49.99)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is on sale for $20.99 (normally $69.99).

Persona 5 Royal Edition is available for $41.99 (normally $59.99).

$7.99 for Graveyard Keeper (normally $19.99 for this game)

As part of the list, you can also find some of the newest Humble Bundle games for as low as $30, such as Dying Light 2: Stay Human. A Plague Tale: Requiem can also be found for $37.49 on this list, as well as a whole bunch of other titles.

A few of the older titles such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Resident Evil: Village are readily available on the site.

SEE ALSO:

Android Users Warned Over Malicious Apps in Thailand

Alphabet Says 12,000 Jobs Cuts an “Economic Reality”