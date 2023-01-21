Connect with us

Android Users Warned Over Malicious Apps in Thailand
Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) advises Android users to delete 200 malicious apps. DES Minister Mr. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the ministry found more than 200 malware-infected apps and posted them on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/prmdes.official.

Chat Text SMS, Classic Game Messenger, Care Message, Cartoons Me, Creative Emoji Keyboard, Flashlight Flash Alert On Call, Password Manager, and YouToon-All Cartoon Effect are malicious apps.

Mr. Chaiwut advised users to delete these Android apps and update their software to ensure security. The ministry has asked Google and Apple to remove these apps from app stores.

“Malicious apps are warned against. If downloaded, hackers can steal your data or control your phone “said.

Mr. Chaiwut also warned about phishing, where scammers send text messages that appear to be from well-known businesses, such as banks, asking phone users to click on a link or enter personal data like passwords.

He said Thailand’s National Cyber Security Agency is gathering information on companies that send fake texts and will ask the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and mobile phone operators to block them.

The DES minister said scammers also impersonate legitimate companies on Line to steal personal information. He advised Line users to verify business and government contacts.

Bank of Thailand assistant governor Chayawadee Chai-Anant said the central bank had instructed commercial banks to improve mobile banking security.

She advised using a mobile banking app or e-wallet on one device to reduce cyber risks.

Ms. Chayawadee advised phone users that banks will not send text or email links requesting personal information. She said the central bank is also working with agencies to raise awareness of fraud and prevent mule accounts.

