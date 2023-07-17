GTA 6 Leaker Arion Kurtaj: The Alleged Teenager

(CTN News) – As a result of the notorious GTA 6 leaks in September 2022, the gaming industry was shocked to its core. A hacker by the name of “teapotuberhacker” leaked several clips from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game on September 18, 2022.

The hacker also offered to sell the source codes for the game, such as Grand Theft Auto 5. The hacker was discovered to be a teenage boy from London named Arion Kurtaj a few days later, and his identity was revealed to be revealed.

Immediately following the incident, Rockstar Games, as well as its parent company Take-Two Interactive, took legal action against the company and its parent company.

Eventually, more awful acts were discovered to have been committed by the hacker as a result of this discovery. Arion Kurtaj is currently under the jurisdiction of a court in London and is awaiting his trial as he awaits the outcome of his case.

GTA 6 leaker faces multiple cybercrime charges

Arion Kurtaj, the man who is accused of leaking the notorious GTA 6 leaks to the public, is now facing trial with multiple charges filed against him by several organizations as outlined in the report from Reuters, titled “Teen hacks Uber, Revolut and a Grand Theft Auto maker, London court hears”

It has been reported that the hacker has been charged with 12 crimes, including three blackmail cases, two fraud cases, and six crimes under the Computer Misuse Act.

In addition to hacking Rockstar Games’ servers and leaking GTA 6 gameplay videos, prosecutors allege that Arion Kurtaj also threatened staff members with losing their jobs if the game’s source code was made public.

It has been reported that psychiatrists have declared GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj unfit for the trials, causing the entire process to be stalled.

It is reported by Reuters that the jury will determine whether or not the hacker was involved with the alleged crimes, rather than immediately coming up with a decision on whether or not the hacker was guilty.

Apparently, Arion is an 18-year-old teenage boy who is part of a hacker group called ‘Lapsus$.’ According to the report, Arion also has a partner in crime who cannot be named out of respect for his minor age (17 years).

They have been involved in a variety of cybercrime-related activities that have involved big companies such as Uber, Nvidia, Rockstar GTA 6 Games, BT Group (BT.L), City of London Police, and EE Limited, one of the UK’s largest mobile network operators and providers of internet services.

Kurtaj has been accused of hacking into restricted domains of several companies and leaking sensitive information through them. Several companies like Revolut and Uber have suffered losses due to his actions as a result of his actions.

