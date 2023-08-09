Connect with us

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 9th August, 2023
Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 9th August, 2023

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Digits Today

(CTN NEWS) – Looking for solutions to Digits today? You’ve arrived at the proper location. The brand-new math puzzle game Digit keeps you on your toes every day.

It is excellent for giving your brain the problem-solving itch when it is still in beta.

In Digit, you must ultimately attain a certain number in order to succeed. There will be six numbers in front of you, and you can multiply, divide, or add them.

To find out if you solved the problem correctly or not, you must submit a response in order to earn a rating. Each day, there are five calculations involving the digits.

Visit our Quordle today answers, Wordle today answers, and Octordle today answers for solutions to more everyday puzzles. Go to the official website to play Digit if you’re interested!

How To Play Digits Today?

Each puzzle contains six numbers that the player can use to add, subtract, multiply, or divide to get to the goal digits. Players receive five sets of riddles to solve each day.

Once it has been inserted into an equation, a number cannot be utilised again. We have the solutions to today’s NYT Digits crosswords if you’re having trouble.

You can get up to 3 stars for solving each puzzle, with a maximum score of 15, depending on how well you do. The goal number must be precisely reached for a puzzle to receive 3 stars.

To receive 2 stars, the player must be within 10 of the target number, and to receive a 1 star, they must be within 25 of the target number. You will only get one star for that puzzle if you are not inside 25.


Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 9th August, 2023

You can find the Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Digits Today puzzle answers below if you’re ready to view them.

NYT Digits Puzzle 1 answer:

Target number: 55
Solution:

  • 10 + 1 = 11
  • 2 + 3 = 5
  • 5 × 11 = 55

NYT Digits Puzzle 2 answer:

Target number: 173
Solution:

  • 25 + 11 = 36
  • 36 × 5 = 180
  • 180 − 7 = 173

NYT Digits Puzzle 3 answer:

Target number: 246
Solution:

  • 25 + 20 = 45
  • 45 − 4 = 41
  • 41 × 6 = 246

NYT Digits Puzzle 4 answer:

Target number: 328
Solution:

  • 20 + 15 = 35
  • 35 + 6 = 41
  • 41 × 8 = 328

NYT Digits Puzzle 5 answer:

Target number: 424
Solution:

  • 25 + 23 = 48
  • 48 × 9 = 432
  • 19 − 11 = 8
  • 432 − 8 = 424

Make sure to check back often since we’ll have all the daily solutions for you here if you ever need help with the NYT Digits Today answers or any other word games.

