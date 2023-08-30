Baldur’s Gate 3: Windows/macOS Minimum and Recommended System Requirements

(CTN News) – Baldur’s Gate 3, the captivating role-playing masterpiece crafted by Larian Studios, has taken the gaming community by storm ever since its debut on August 3, 2023.

For those eagerly yearning to plunge into this all-encompassing realm, it is imperative to acquaint oneself with the stipulated Baldur’s Gate 3 system prerequisites.

This editorial will serve as your compass, navigating you through the hardware specifications imperative for ensuring a seamlessly immersive gaming odyssey on your personal computer.

Irrespective of whether you embark on this journey armed with a cutting-edge gaming laptop or a more modest configuration, delving into the intricacies of the system requirements—ranging from the CPU and GPU prowess to frame rates and DLSS support—will empower you to optimize your gaming experience.

The spectrum of our exploration encompasses the gamut of minimum to recommended system prerequisites, thus enabling you to extract the utmost delight from your forthcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 escapade.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Windows Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD RX 480 (4 GB+ of VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space on an SSD

Additional Notes: Default API is DirectX 11. Vulkan 1.1 API also provided.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Windows Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 8700K / AMD r5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia 2060 Super / AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB+ of VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space on an SSD

Additional Notes: Default API is DirectX 11. Vulkan 1.1 API also provided.

Baldur’s Gate 3 macOS Minimum Requirements

Operating System: macOS 10.15.6

Processor: 2.6GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon460 4 GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

M1 Chip requirements: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with Apple M1 chip and 8 GB of RAM

Minimum specs: You’ll need a MacBook Pro 15 inch from 2016 or newer. Or, a MacBook Pro 13 inch from 2018 or newer.

Baldur’s Gate 3 macOS Recommended Requirements

Operating System: macOS 10.15.7

Processor: 2.3GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8 GB

M1 Chip requirements: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with Apple M1 chip and 16 GB of RAM

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional Notes: Recommended specs can run the game on high or ultra-settings. You’ll meet recommended specs if you have a MacBook Pro 16-inch or 15 inch from 2019 and above. An iMac from 2017 or above will also provide a satisfactory gaming experience.

Conclusion

To fully immerse yourself in the captivating realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s imperative to synchronize your hardware with the game’s system prerequisites.

Whether you’re a Windows enthusiast or dedicated to Mac, adhering to these specified Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements will unlock the intricate narrative, allow you to engage in monumental battles, and conquer the enigmas that infuse this RPG with its compelling essence.

From striking a balance between medium settings and achieving high frames per second, the choice of your graphics card—be it Nvidia GeForce GTX, RTX, or AMD Radeon RX—can wield a profound influence on your gameplay quality.

Likewise, the potency of a robust CPU such as AMD Ryzen can be the linchpin in ensuring the seamless operation of the game on your setup.

Thus, before you embark on the journey, it’s paramount to ascertain that your operating system and hardware measure up, guaranteeing an uninterrupted and visually resplendent gaming venture.