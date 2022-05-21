Pokemon Go Update: Season of Alola Finale On May 25

(CTN News) – Pokemon Go will host the Season of Alola finale next week. The Season of Alola began on March 1, 2022. There were a lot of themed events in the game during the months. Pokemon Go has released details about its finale event as the game nears its end. You can learn more about the Pokemon Go Season of Alola finale event’s schedule, available research tasks, and more by reading on.

Pokemon Go Season of Alola finale event schedule

Alola to Alola is the name of the Pokemon Go Season of Alola finale event. From Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 am to Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time, the event will take place. “Trainers can participate in an interactive branching Special Research story that offers different tasks and rewards based on the path they choose.”

End-of-Season Special Research tasks

To unlock a bonus end-of-Season Special Research story, finish all four event-exclusive Special Research stories by June 1, 2022, at 9:59 am local time. The end-of-Season Special Research story will also be available in the shop for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in players’ local currency). Trainers who complete the four Special Research paths will be able to purchase the ticket in the shop for additional rewards.

Special Research: Alola to Alola – Melemele Island path

Those who want to spend time with their friends and learn about Melemele Island should pick this research path. You will be challenged to send gifts and take photos as part of these social challenges. Poffins, Lure Modules, Lucky Eddgs, an encounter with Alolan Raichu, and more will be on offer.

Special Research: Alola to Alola – Akala Island path

Trainers who are interested in Akala Island and adventuring should choose this research path. They will offer rewards such as Incense, two Incubators, a super Incubator, an encounter with Alolan Marowak, and more.

Special Research: Alola to Alola – Ula’ula Island path

This research path is most suitable for trainers who are most interested in catching Pokémon on Ula’Ula Island. These tasks will feature challenges such as catching a certain number of Pokémon or performing certain Throws, and they will reward players with items such as glacial Lures, magnetic Lures, four incense, an encounter with Alolan Vulpix, and more.

Special Research: Alola to Alola – Poni Island path

Trainers with a keen interest in Poni Island and battling should choose this research path. They will focus on tasks like winning in Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League or defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders, and will get rewards like a rocket radar, three Star Pieces, a premium Battle Pass, and more.

These Pokemons will appear more frequently in the wild

Pokemons listed below are more likely to appear in the wild during the Alola to Alola event

Alolan Rattata (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Cubone (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Alolan Meowth (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Alolan Exeggutor (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Pokemons to be featured in raids

One-Star Raids

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Grimer

Rockruff

Three-Star Raids

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Marowak

Five-Star Raids

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini