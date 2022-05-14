Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Today: How To Pre-Order PS 5 Via ShopAtSC

(CTN News) – PlayStation 5 has been hard to get since its debut. PlayStation fans around the globe have been unable to purchase Sony’s latest gaming console. While the company manages to ship a few units around the world every once in a while, demand far exceeds supply. On Friday, May 13 at 12 PM noon, PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order in India. ShopatSC and other leading retailers in the country will sell the gaming console.

The PS5 restock in India has been officially announced by Sony through its online store ShopAtSC. According to previous restocks of the PS5 in India, other retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales are also expected to carry small restocks of the PlayStation 5. PS5 was last sold in India in April 2022, and this is the 16th time Sony is restocking in India.

Must Read: New PS5 Stock Heading to Very, Game and AO

How to pre-order PlayStation 5 on May 13?

According to ShopatSC’s banner, PlayStation 5 will be available for purchase on May 13 at 12 PM IST. Sony will list both the regular PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition on its official website. The former is priced at Rs. 49,990, while the latter is priced at Rs. 39,990. The estimated delivery timing for pre-orders placed on May 13 has not been announced by Sony.

PlayStation 5 India May 13 restock

As of the date of the pre-order, orders were shipped between two and three weeks after the date of the pre-order. The other leading retailers are also expected to participate in the PS5 restock, as mentioned earlier. Players are supposed to get the console and DualSense controller in the retail box. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are expected to close within minutes, as has been the case with previous restocks. Thus, those who wish to purchase the product must be fast in checking it out through the retailer of their choice.