Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Could Include A New Feature Called Strongholds

(CTN News) – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be revealed next month, followed by a multiplayer beta in August. The schedule isn’t official yet, but it’s based on a report from GameSpot. A recent leak reveals more details about the upcoming game. Read on for more information.

Leaker shares illustrated image of the map from the upcoming games

According to the report, leaker @TheMW2Ghost claims to have seen the map for the upcoming title. According to the leaker, the map will be used for Call Of Duty Warzone 2, as well as a rumored mode for Modern Warfare 2. However, the leaker has shared an illustrated remake of the map based on the actual image. As there are no details found in the maps of modern-day first-person shooters, it looks like it’s from an early first-person shooting game.

There are two bodies of water visible in the image, one that runs from the north of the map to the southwest region, likely a river, and another that appears near the center, likely a lake. Besides this, the map contains a few icons of padlocks and weapons in the northern and western regions. As the image does not contain a key, it is unclear as to what they represent.

YouTubers shares details about a new feature of Call Of Duty that could come to the games

One day before the image was shared on the internet, YouTuber NerosCinema also shared some information about the upcoming Call Of Duty Warzone 2. The YouTuber mentions that a new feature called Strongholds will change how loadout security works in the upcoming title. The NerosCinema website states that players will have to complete a list of tasks before their loadouts will be unlocked. Combining this information with the leak discussed above, it is possible that the icons on the map represent Strongholds. Tom Henderson, an independent journalist, has also corroborated these leaks, saying that “a lot of it is true.”