MultiVersus: How To Sign Up For Alpha – Playable Characters, Maps & Modes

(CTN News) – MultiVersus is an upcoming 2-D platformer that takes inspiration from popular series like Super Smash Bros., Brawlhalla, and Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl. You will be able to control a variety of Warner Bros. characters such as Shaggy, Bugs Buggy, Batman, and Tom & Jerry.

MultiVersus has begun a closed alpha for Warner Bros. fans that want to get a head start on the party brawler.

How to Sign up for MultiVersus Closed Alpha

The link here will take you to the official website for MultiVersus, where fans can sign up for the closed alpha. On the website, press the orange “Closed Alpha Sign Up” icon. Create or sign in to your WB Games account. It’s worth noting that pre-registering for the closed alpha does not guarantee access. Players are added to an email list last, and redemption codes for the alpha will be sent to their emails. If selected, players will be notified.

People who receive a code through email can redeem the code through their WB Games account.

When Does the Closed MultiVersus Alpha Start

A Closed Alpha for MultiVersus will be held on May 19 at 9 am Pacific Time, 10 am Mountain Time, 11 AM Connecticut Time, and 12 PM Eastern Time.

When does the MultiVersus Closed Alpha end?

The Closed Alpha will end on May 27 at 5 p.m. (PST/ 6 p.m. (MT/ 7 p.m. (CT/ 8 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. (PT).

When Does the MultiVersus Open Beta Start?

According to the official site, Warner Bros. has yet to announce a set date for the Open Beta, but it will begin sometime in July of 2022.

Playable Characters in the MultiVersus Alpha

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn (DC)

Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe)

Tom & Jerry

Reindog

Playable Maps and Modes

Maps: The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Trophy’s E.D.G.E., Trophy’s E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and Training Room.

The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Trophy’s E.D.G.E., Trophy’s E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and Training Room. Modes: 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, and The Lab (practice mode)

MultiVersus is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.