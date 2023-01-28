Video Shows Tyre Nichols’ Brutal Beating By Memphis Police

(CTN NEWS) – Police released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers as he screamed for his mother as they repeatedly struck him with fists, boots, and batons.

The video shows the Black officers chasing and pummeling Nichols, leaving him propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate.

The footage emerged a day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. Another Black man was killed by police, raising tough questions about why deadly encounters with law enforcement persist despite repeated calls for change.

There were mostly peaceful protests in multiple cities, including Memphis, where demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that crosses the Mississippi River toward Arkansas.

There was a long line of semi-trucks. Across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park.

According to the recording, police brutally beat the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him. According to the Nichols family’s legal team, the assault is similar to the infamous 1991 police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles.

As a group of officers wrestles him to the ground, Nichols says, “I didn’t do anything,” as the first officer roughly pulls him out of a car.

A police officer yells, “Tase him!” ”

A calm Nichols says, “OK, I’m on the ground.”

Nichols tells them, “You’re doing a great job.”. “I just want to get home.”.

He yells, “Stop! I’m not doing anything!” Moments later.

The officer then fires a Taser at Nichols, who runs away. The officers then chase Nichols.

A search ensues before Nichols is caught at another intersection after other officers are called. The officers beat him with a baton, kicked, and punched him.

Three officers surround Nichols as he lies in the street, cornered between two police cars, and a fourth officer is nearby.

As Nichols moves about, two officers hold him to the ground, and then the third appears to kick him in the head. All three officers surround Nichols as he slumps further onto the pavement. Once again, the officer kicks him.

As two officers hold Nichols upright, the fourth officer draws a baton and holds it at shoulder level.

The officer can be heard saying, “I’m going to baton you to death.” The officer can be seen raising his baton while at least one other officer holds Nichols. Three times, the officer strikes Nichols on the back with the baton.

Nichols flops like a doll as the other officers hoist him to his feet.

As the officer with the baton continues to threaten him, an officer punches him in the face. Nichols stumbles and turns, still being held up by two officers.

He then walks around to Nichols’ front and punches him four more times. After that, Nichols collapses.

For about 40 seconds, two officers are seen atop Nichols on the ground, with a third nearby. Then, three more officers run up, and one kicks Nichols.

Nichols is slumped against a car, but no officer offers assistance. The body camera footage shows one of them tying his shoe from a first-person perspective.

Even though two fire department officers arrived on the scene with medical equipment within 10 minutes after Nichols was beaten and on the pavement, no medical attention was provided for more than 20 minutes after Nichols was beaten and on the pavement.

In the videos, officers make claims about Nichols’ behavior that are either not supported by the footage or have been denied by the district attorney and other officials.

According to one of the videos, Nichols almost reached for his gun before fleeing during the initial traffic stop, which is not shown in the video.

Nichols is handcuffed and leaning against a police car when several officers say he must be high. After an officer says no drugs were found in Nichols’s car, another counter that he must have ditched something as he ran away.

An autopsy report has not been released, but authorities say there was no reason for the traffic stop and nothing of note was found in the car.

Additionally to the five officers charged, the video raised questions about the role and potential culpability of the other officers at the scene.

After the beating, other officers are seen standing around.

According to Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, other officers are under investigation.

Davis described the actions of the five officers as “heinous, reckless, and inhuman.”

The video shows the officers “already ramped up, at about a 10,” she said. “The officers were aggressive, loud, used profane language, and probably scared Mr. Nichols from the start.”

According to Geoffrey Alpert, a criminologist at the University of South Carolina who studies the use of force, police are trained to understand that people might flee when they are scared.

Demonstrations were expected across the country. In Boston, Chicago, Detroit, New York City, and Portland, Oregon, protests were planned for Friday night.

Supporters of Nichols were urged to protest peacefully.

On Thursday, Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said that burning down our city and tearing up the streets isn’t what her son stood for. “If you’re here for Tyre and me, you’ll protest peacefully.”

On Friday, Christopher Taylor was one of the protesters at the Interstate 55 bridge. He watched the video, he said. After the beating, the officers appeared to be laughing, according to the Memphis native.

He said, “I cried.”. “And that right there, as a father myself and as a son, my mother is still alive, that could have been me.”

Joe Biden said Friday at the White House that he was “very concerned” about the prospect of violence and called for peaceful protests.

Nichols’ mother told Biden earlier in the day that he was going to “make a case” to Congress for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to be passed “to get this under control.”

The legislation, which has been stalled, is intended to combat police misconduct and excessive force and boost federal and state accountability initiatives.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith were all taken into custody, according to court records.

Each officer faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

According to court and jail records, four of the five officers had posted bonds and had been released from custody by Friday morning.

Tennessee law punishes second-degree murder with 15 to 60 years in prison.

In a statement late Friday, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said two deputies who appeared on the scene after the beating had been relieved of duty.

The national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Patrick Yoes, condemned the alleged actions of the Memphis police officers. “The events described do not constitute legitimate police work or a traffic stop gone wrong.” Yoes called it a criminal assault.

As state and federal investigations continue, Davis pledged the police department’s “complete cooperation.”

