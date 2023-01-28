Connect with us

News

FDA Calls for New Regulatory Framework for the Use Of Cannabis Compound CBD
Advertisement

News

China domestic Tourism doubled During the Lunar New Year as COVID Curbs End

News

Thailand Activist Sentenced to 28 Years for Criticizing the King on Social Media

News

FDA Makes it Easier For Gay Men to Donate Blood

News

Thapelo Amad Elected the First Muslim Mayor of Johannesburg

News Crime

Top Police Officer in Thailand Denies Involvement in Bribery Case

News

Thai Medical Centre on Alert Over an Outbreak of ‘Disease X’ in Afghanistan

News

Thailand Cabinet has Approved a Draft Emergency decree Meant to Combat Online Fraud

News

Weather Emergency Declared In Auckland, Wayne Brown Defends Timing; Body Found On North Shore,

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Exceed 30,000 On 2nd day After Holiday

News Asia News

Jeju Air Plane Headed For Incheon Returns To Hokkaido Airport Due To Engine Noise

News

US-Born Maria Branyas Morera Now Named The World’s Oldest Person At Age Of 115

News

Government banks have Begun to Raise Loan Interest Rates for the First Time in Years

News Asia News Ukraine War

Japan Tightens Sanctions Against Russia Following Deadly Missile Strikes In Ukraine

Ukraine War News

Russia Launches A Barrage Of Strikes Against Ukraine, Killing 11 People

News

Chinese VIP Tourist Services Advertised Online Damage Thailand's Reputation And Trust

News Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison for Facebook Posts

Business News

State-Run Banks Announce Higher Interest Rates For Loans

News News Asia

UNODC Reports Myanmar Opium Poppy Cultivation Has Increased 33 Percent

News

Bangkok Tightens COVID-19 Measures in Advance of Chinese Tourists Arriving in February

News

FDA Calls for New Regulatory Framework for the Use Of Cannabis Compound CBD

Published

14 seconds ago

on

FDA Calls for New Regulatory Framework for the Use Of Cannabis Compound CBD

(CTN News) – The popular cannabis ingredient CBD is often used in foods and supplements, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated on Thursday that it does not expect to provide any new recommendations. Instead, it said that a new regulatory framework must be created in the country to assure its safe usage.

A new, cross-agency regulatory structure would be created, the health regulator promised, in collaboration with Congress. The FDA rejected three citizen petitions that asked the organization for advice.

Based on data and research it has examined and completed, the FDA said that the existing safety requirements for dietary supplements or food additives are inappropriate for cannabidiol.

FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “We have not found appropriate data to indicate how much CBD may be ingested and for how long before producing damage.”

A non-psychoactive substance obtained from cannabis is cannabidiol. Several safety issues, including possible injury to the liver and the male reproductive system, have been brought up by long-term usage of the substance.

Concerning CBD, the FDA has traditionally followed a restricted enforcement strategy, concentrating mostly on food and beverage items that make unproven health claims.

The FDA said that it did not plan to issue new regulations authorizing the use of the drug in animal food and that the evidence supplied did not demonstrate how CBD products could fulfill the safety criteria for compounds in animal food.

According to the FDA, “a new regulatory approach for CBD is required that strikes a balance between people’s desire for access to CBD products and the regulatory control needed to limit hazards.”

Although certain states permit its usage, cannabis products are banned at the federal level in the United States, except for the epileptic medication Epidiolex from Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ.O).

Related CTN News:

MP Says the Legalization Of Cannabis Helps Reduce Yaba Addicts in Bangkok

Legal Recreational Marijuana Sales for Adults 21 and Older Start in Connecticut

Where to Buy Cannabis in Pattaya
Related Topics:
Continue Reading