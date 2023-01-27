Connect with us

News

H.R.H Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn To Be Renamed Goodwill Ambassador
Advertisement

News Regional News

School Passenger Van Crashes Injuring 22 Children

News

Pattaya's Mayor Paid for Streetlight Bulbs from his Own Pocket Because Taxes Weren't Collected

News

South Korea's Imports Of Gas And Coal Reached An All-Time High In 2022

News

The UK is Facing a “Crisis Point” in Abortion Provision, Experts Say

News Asia News

Israel Launches Deadly West Bank Raid That Kills 10 Palestinians

News

9 Ancient Buddha Statues have Returned to Thailand After Being in Australia for 112 Years

Business News

U.S. Economy Grew At A 2.9% Rate Last Quarter, Despite A Slowdown

Business News

Southwest Airlines Lost $200 Million Again After The Holiday Season

Tourism News

TAT To Invest 1.9 Billion In Tourism Marketing Campaigns

News

Thailand is Set to Launch its First Earth Exploration Satellite into Orbit This Year

News

Bangkok Will Experience at Least Two More Days Of Unsafe Levels of PM2.5

News

China Airlines Launches Direct Flights from Chiang Mai to Taiwan and Thailand

News

Thailand to Spend 8.8 Billion Baht on New Private Jets for VIP Protocol

News Northern Thailand

Thailand's Chiang Mai Anticipates 600,000 Chinese Visitors for 2023

News Chiang Rai News

Police Seize 6 Million Meth Pills, 5 Men in Chiang Rai Arrested

News

Donald Trump Will be back on Facebook and Instagram After Two-Year Suspension

News Regional News

Bangkok Issues Work From Home Order Due to PM2.5 Air Pollution

News Covid-19

China's daily Covid-19 Infections hit a Peak of More than 7 Million

News

Rishi Sunak faces Another Revolt Within the Party Over Porn Age Verification

News

H.R.H Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn To Be Renamed Goodwill Ambassador

Published

33 seconds ago

on

H.R.H Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to be renamed Goodwill Ambassador

(CTN NEWS) – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) will rename H.R.H Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as a Goodwill Ambassador.

In recognition of her support for minority children’s empowerment and the preservation of their intangible cultural legacy.

The princess was first named a Goodwill Ambassador in March 2005 by then-Unesco director Sheldon Shaeffer, who recognized her decades-long work in promoting the welfare of kids from ethnic and minority groups, particularly those living in remote areas.

According to Atthapol Sangkhawasi, permanent secretary of the Education Ministry, the princess was first appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador in March 2005.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

H.R.H Princess Maha Chakri’s Devotion

H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri has worked on several initiatives centered on development, particularly in health, hygiene, education, water management, agriculture, and the cottage industry.

She holds a Ph.D. in “educational development” from the University of Srinakharinwirot.

H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri is a superb traditional Thai musical instrument player and a scholar of Pali, Sanskrit, and Cambodian. She oversees the history department of Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy.

The princess’ Goodwill Ambassador title terminated in July, according to Mr. Atthapol, although Unesco continued to recognise her contributions to the advancement of education in rural areas.

Accordingly, he said the princess would represent the UN organization for another two years.

He claimed that the princess’ secretary had received a letter of appointment from the Bureau of International Cooperation, which is a member of the National Commissions for Unesco.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Pattaya’s Mayor Paid for Streetlight Bulbs from his Own Pocket Because Taxes Weren’t Collected

South Korea’s Imports Of Gas And Coal Reached An All-Time High In 2022

The UK is Facing a “Crisis Point” in Abortion Provision, Experts Say
Related Topics:
Continue Reading