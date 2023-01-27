Chinese VIP tourist services advertised online damage Thailand's reputation and trust

(CTN NEWS) – Chinese tourists’ actions in Thailand tend to go beyond merely seeking rest and leisure, which is a problem for Thai authorities given the new online world where covert services may be offered affordably and effectively.

When visiting the kingdom, many Chinese visitors desire to open bank accounts, have IVF treatments, or enjoy the vicarious thrills of VIP experiences catered to by ambitious Thais looking to make a profit.

It appears that three police officers involved in providing a VIP service to an incoming Chinese tourist party, including fast-track immigration clearance and a police escort service to Pattaya, will not face serious legal consequences though they will face disciplinary proceedings.

This is despite growing public outrage this week that prompted statements from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

As a result of the scandal, the head of the tourism industry has called on the government to address online advertising in China.

He has revealed that besides being offered at all international airports in Thailand, these services include opening bank accounts, IVF services, and other personal services for Chinese tourists.

The tourism chief expressed concern that travelers’ faith in Thailand’s security had been “tremendously weakened” due to the situation.

According to Mr. Sisadiwat Cheewaratanaporn, the president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, such services were still being marketed on well-known Chinese retail websites this week.

Nearly 30 tour companies offer this service:

Jingtu Tourism

Beautiful Thailand Day Trip

Guangzhou Hengbo Tourism

Xiamen Maoyun Travel Agency

Guangzhou Badu Tourism

Guilin Perfect Holiday Travel

Hubei Extreme Players International Travel Service

enjoy traveling

Xiamen Meitu Travel Agency

Golden travel Thailand

Sichuan Youxian Tourism

Hubei Xudong National Tourism Wuchang

Shenzhen Wanmei Vacation Travel Agency

Shanghai Xinggong International Travel Agency

Shenzhen Chinese International Travel Service

Guangdong Port Travel Agency

Beijing Leading Junyou International Travel Service

Shenzhen Full Day Tour

China Guilin International Travel Service

Spring International Tourism Shenzhen Herald

Hangzhou Feiguo Tourism

China Sichuan Youth Travel Service

Guangzhou Taiyi International Travel Agency

Sichuan Travel Agency

Shenzhen Walking Holidays International Travel Service

Hongtu Tourism

Shenzhen Love Somfy Travel

Sichuan Youxian Tourism

Hubei Xudong International Travel Service

Following presiding over a police commission meeting and in the presence of National Police Commissioner General Damrongsak Kittiprapat,

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha stated that the practice was wrong and called for those responsible for being punished in response to the growing public outrage over the incident on Wednesday.

Relating to confirmed reports that police officers were providing special services at Suvarnabhumi Airport to incoming Chinese tourists.

