Chinese VIP tourist services advertised online damage Thailand's reputation and trust

(CTN NEWS) – Chinese tourists’ actions in Thailand tend to go beyond merely seeking rest and leisure, which is a problem for Thai authorities given the new online world where covert services may be offered affordably and effectively.

When visiting the kingdom, many Chinese visitors desire to open bank accounts, have IVF treatments, or enjoy the vicarious thrills of VIP experiences catered to by ambitious Thais looking to make a profit.

It appears that three police officers involved in providing a VIP service to an incoming Chinese tourist party, including fast-track immigration clearance and a police escort service to Pattaya, will not face serious legal consequences though they will face disciplinary proceedings.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha (right) and National Police Commissioner government Damrongsak Kittiprapat (left) on Wednesday after a meeting of the National Police Commission.

This is despite growing public outrage this week that prompted statements from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

As a result of the scandal, the head of the tourism industry has called on the government to address online advertising in China.

He has revealed that besides being offered at all international airports in Thailand, these services include opening bank accounts, IVF services, and other personal services for Chinese tourists.

The tourism chief expressed concern that travelers’ faith in Thailand’s security had been “tremendously weakened” due to the situation.

According to Mr. Sisadiwat Cheewaratanaporn, the president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, such services were still being marketed on well-known Chinese retail websites this week.

Nearly 30 tour companies offer this service:

  • Jingtu Tourism
  • Beautiful Thailand Day Trip
  • Guangzhou Hengbo Tourism
  • Xiamen Maoyun Travel Agency
  • Guangzhou Badu Tourism
  • Guilin Perfect Holiday Travel
  • Hubei Extreme Players International Travel Service
  • enjoy traveling
  • Xiamen Meitu Travel Agency
  • Golden travel Thailand
  • Sichuan Youxian Tourism
  • Hubei Xudong National Tourism Wuchang
  • Shenzhen Wanmei Vacation Travel Agency
  • Shanghai Xinggong International Travel Agency
  • Shenzhen Chinese International Travel Service
  • Guangdong Port Travel Agency
  • Beijing Leading Junyou International Travel Service
  • Shenzhen Full Day Tour
  • China Guilin International Travel Service
  • Spring International Tourism Shenzhen Herald
  • Hangzhou Feiguo Tourism
  • China Sichuan Youth Travel Service
  • Guangzhou Taiyi International Travel Agency
  • Sichuan Travel Agency
  • Shenzhen Walking Holidays International Travel Service
  • Hongtu Tourism
  • Shenzhen Love Somfy Travel
  • Sichuan Youxian Tourism
  • Hubei Xudong International Travel Service

READ MORE: Chinese E-commerce Platform ‘Taobao’ Offers Thailand VIP Packages

Following presiding over a police commission meeting and in the presence of National Police Commissioner General Damrongsak Kittiprapat,

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha stated that the practice was wrong and called for those responsible for being punished in response to the growing public outrage over the incident on Wednesday.

Relating to confirmed reports that police officers were providing special services at Suvarnabhumi Airport to incoming Chinese tourists.

