Northeast Thailand: 48 ‘Restaurant’ Goers Test Positive For Drugs

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – In the early hours of this morning, 48 ‘restaurant’ tested positive for drugs in Khon Khaen province in Thailand’s northeast. 62 people were found inside. Besides food, they found alcoholic drinks and packets of crystal methamphetamine. The packets were empty.

Ban Pet police officers were tipped off that the restaurant served alcohol past 9pm. 62 people were charged with violating Covid-19 mitigation measures. After urine tests, 48 of the 62 were also charged with using illicit drugs. A police major general said the manager of the restaurant was charged with violating the provincial announcement. According to him, the owner was also summoned.

Another restaurant manager was arrested last month in Pattaya for allegedly selling alcohol without a permit, opening a venue without a permit, and breaking Chonburi Disease Control Orders. At this stage, alcohol can be served until 11 pm. Numerous other similar raids have taken place as police enforce the current opening hours and alcohol regulations.

Khon Khaen restaurant incident follows a drug bust in Chiang Rai province last month. A search of three houses in the province led to the seizure of nearly 1.4 billion baht in assets. The houses belonged to suspected drug network members. 246 bank accounts, 155 cars and motorcycles worth 130 million baht, and 232 land plots worth 1.3 billion baht were among the assets. Also found at the houses were documents showing 1.9 billion baht in circulation.

