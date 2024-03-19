The UnitedHealth System Is Recovering From a Major Cyberattack

Connect with us

Elon Musk Defends Free Speech And Diversity During A Tense Interview

Texas Immigration Law Is Temporarily Halted By The Supreme Court

King Charles Takes A Big Step To Squash Rude Rumors

Lava Reaches Defence Barriers Of Iceland Volcano Eruption

Meta Under Federal Scrutiny: Investigation into Drug Dealing on Facebook and Instagram

Senate Drags Its Heels On TikTok Bill, White House Urges 'Swift Action'

Oil Production In Iran Is Expected To Increase Due To Big Contracts

Rate Cuts To Follow Inflation Rise If The Fed Provides More Insight

Profitability Of Bitcoin (BTC) Drops As Whale Transactions Slump 46%

In February, Biden And Democratic Party Organizations Raised $53 Million

Thailand to See Highest Recorded Temperature in 73 Years

Transitory Haze at Crisis Levels in Northern Thailand

Thailand's Children Suffering From a "Crisis of Foundational Skills"

Russian Extortionist Extradited Back to Thailand

Investors Approve Starbucks' Pay Package Without DEI Reference

Second Gaza Aid Shipment Ready For Departure, Says Cyprus' President

Shootings In Pennsylvania Suburbs Kill At Least 3 People, Suspect Sought

Free Fire Redeem Code Today (100% Working)

Thailand Cracks Down on Recreational Cannabis Culture as Government Prepares Ban

(CTN News) – In the wake of last month’s cyberattack on Change Healthcare, UnitedHealth is testing the last major system that has to be restored, but it is unclear when the process will be completed.

On Monday, the health care giant announced that it has begun testing software for submitting medical claims. There has already been a significant improvement in the way pharmacy claims are processed and payments are processed.

Change UnitedHealth technology is used to submit and process insurance claims.

Approximately 14 billion transactions are processed by the company every year, and several insurance companies submit claims to it.

In a statement released last month, the company revealed that some of its information technology systems had been compromised by the ransomware group ALPHV, or Blackcat.

The American Hospital Association describes the cyberattack as “the most significant and consequential incident of its kind against the U.S. UnitedHealth care system.” The association stated that disruption from the attack made it difficult for hospitals to provide care, submit insurance claims and receive payment.

Last week, federal civil rights investigators said they would investigate whether protected health information was exposed in the attack.

UnitedHealth announced earlier this month that it had restored nearly the entire prescription processing system for Change Healthcare. Pharmacies use this information to determine how much to charge patients based on their insurance coverage for a prescription.

Change Healthcare restored its electronic payments platform late last week. This platform involves billing and payments between care providers and payers, such as insurers.

As a result of the attacks, UnitedHealth said Monday that it is increasing temporary funding to support doctors and other health care providers. As part of the Medicare program, the federal government also offers temporary, advance payments.

UnitedHealth and Science Department of the Associated Press is supported by the Science and Educational Media Group of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Content is solely the responsibility of the AP.

The Associated Press holds the copyright until 2024. The rights to all works are reserved. Publication, broadcast, rewriting, or redistribution of this material is strictly prohibited.

