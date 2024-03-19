(CTN News) – Despite King Charles’ cancer battle, he has taken a profound step to put rumours about his health to rest.

As part of his official birthday celebrations in June, King Salman has decided to join some of the other members of the royal family as he marks his 75th birthday.

A rude and unkind rumor about King Charles has been circulating on social media after a number of rude and unkind rumours were spread.

There is a strong desire on the part of Prince William and Harry’s father to attend Trooping the Colour even in the face of his cancer battle, according to insiders.

This year, on 15 June, the Trooping of the Colour Ceremony will be held as part of the official celebration of the Sovereign’s birthday. This ceremony dates back to the seventeenth century and it is an annual event that has been commemorating the Sovereign’s birthday for over 200 years.

An insider told The Mail: “Trooping the Colour is at the top of Charles’ list of events that he wants to attend over the next few months.”

There is a good possibility that Princess Kate, the daughter of the Queen, will not attend the event since she is still recuperating from abdominal surgery that she underwent almost three months ago.

Amidst the King’s treatment, he is boldly going about his duties as he meets with world leaders and holds engagements at Buckingham Palace despite the fact he is in hospital.

While there has been mounting concern about King Charles’ health, speculation about X, including mentions of “flags at half-mast in government buildings”, has fuelled rumours about the royal’s health.

Despite this, the palace has been deflecting the rumours and rumors about King Charles, which are making headlines in the Russian media, since it is a well-known fact that he is in good health and continues with his official and private activities as usual.

There has been a lot of media attention on King Charles’ health ever since his prostate surgery at The London Clinic was performed last month. In the course of the medical procedure, doctors noticed “a separate issue of concern”. Subsequently, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Sir Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

