Olivia Munn’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis Prompts Her To Step Out Of The Spotlight

(CTN News) – She made her first public appearance since disclosing her diagnosis of breast cancer last week, and she stepped out with her partner John Mulaney over the weekend to attend an event.

Her heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday revealed the 43-year-old actress had been battling Breast Cancer for more than a year, which included undergoing a double mastectomy last year.

They were seen walking hand-in-hand in West Hollywood hand-in-hand as they headed to a friend’s house as they headed to visit them.

The actress bravely opened up about her battle with breast cancer in a post on Instagram, where she revealed the challenges she’s faced over the past year, as well as the fun she’s had along the way.

Two months after she confirmed that she was free of 90 Breast Cancer genes, including BRCA, and had celebrated with her sister Sara, she revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer just two months later, despite testing negative for 90 Breast Cancer genes, including BRCA.

After describing her experience in detail, she recalled undergoing four surgeries within ten months, as well as spending numerous days in bed during that time.

She admitted that although she had been physically and emotionally battered by the experience, she had shed only two tears in spite of it all.

A few days before she shared her story with the world, she explained that she wanted to take time to process and navigate through the most challenging aspects of her journey before sharing it with the world.

