Thailand, FBI Bust Webmaster of 30 Pornography Websites Exploiting Children
News

During a police raid on his two properties in Chiang Mai and Udon Thani provinces, a 28-year-old man was arrested on child pornography charges was discovered to be running more than 30 pornographic websites.

On Friday, police armed with a warrant apprehended Chaiyaphat Junapong in front of a house in Chiang Mai’s San Pa Tong district, according to Pol Maj Gen Athip Wongsiwaphai, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD).

The arrest was made when officers from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received information concerning networks of pornographic websites operating out of Thailand.

Many criminals, according to the TCSD commander, disseminate pornographic content on websites and social media, claiming to showcase prominent actresses and net idols in order to attract visitors. This causes harm to persons who are incorrectly claimed to be depicted.

Pornographic Images of Children

According to Pol Maj Gen Athip, TCSD investigations discovered that numerous children and young people had fallen prey to individuals who created child pornography for online dissemination.

Investigators said, Mr. Chaiyaphat was a member of a significant child pornography network with homes in Chiang Mai and Udon Thani. Investigators then applied for court orders to search both premises.

A computer and two mobile phones were taken from the Chiang Mai home. Officers who checked the devices discovered more than 10,000 obscene photographs and videos.

A search of the suspect’s house in Udon Thani’s Muang district revealed numerous laptops and documents pertaining to marketing strategies for porn websites. According to Pol Maj Gen Athip, eight staff were present during the raid.

Mr Chaiyaphat is accused of creating and distributing child pornographic materials for commercial purposes, as well as putting them into a computer system and possessing child pornography for personal advantage.

During questioning, Mr Chaiyaphat denied all claims and stated that he would only provide his account in court. He was taken into police

Thailand’s Fight Child Exploitation and Pornography

For some years, Thailand has been actively combating pornography-related offences. Pornography production, distribution, and possession are all strictly prohibited in the country. The Anti-Pornography Act of 2007 is the principal piece of legislation addressing pornography in Thailand.

The production, importation, dissemination, and possession of explicit pornography are all forbidden under this statute. Pornography is defined broadly in Thai law, and includes materials deemed obscene, immoral, or harmful to public decency. The law covers a wide range of media formats, including printed publications, films, videos, and online information.

Thailand’s law enforcement agencies, such as the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Special Investigation, constantly monitor and investigate cases involving pornography. They seek to identify and apprehend those involved in the creation, distribution, or possession of unlawful pornography.

In Thailand, engaging in child pornographic activities is a particularly serious offence. The country has taken tremendous steps to eradicate child exploitation, and severe regulations are in place to sanction violators. The Child Protection Act of 2003 makes child pornography, as well as other types of child exploitation, illegal to produce, distribute, and possess.

Offenders guilty of a pornography-related offence in Thailand face harsh punishments, including imprisonment and fines. The severity of the penalty is determined by the nature of the offence and the circumstances surrounding it.

It is crucial to note that laws and regulations might change over time, therefore it is critical to check with legal specialists or authorities in Thailand for accurate and up-to-date information on pornography-related offences in the country.

custody for legal reasons.
