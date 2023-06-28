Connect with us

News

Sweden Approves Quran-Burning Protest Outside the Mosque on Eid-al-Adha
Advertisement

News

Thai Exports Set to Surge in Second Half of 2023, Boosted by Market Expansion Initiatives

News

Thai Baht Hits Seven-Month Low Amid Political Uncertainty and Dollar Strength

News

Bangkok Yellow Line Monorail Faces First Technical Issue After Successful 20-Day Trial Run

News

Telegram Has Taken Years To Add Stories To Its Platform

News

Illinois City Becomes haven for LGBTQ Community

News

Bank of America Expands its Retail Presence to Four New States, Closing Gap with JPMorgan

News

Russia's Wagner Private Military Group Received $1 Billion State Funding, Putin Confirms

News

Americans are feeling fairly Bullish About the US Economy

News News Asia

China Cracks Down on LGTBQIA2S Groups During Pride Month

Crime News Southern Thailand

Chinese Tourists in Thailand Face US$5600 Fine for Touching Starfish

News

"Padipat Santipada": Candidate For Progressive Party's "Chairman Of The Council" Position

News

Donald Trump Faces $250 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Fraudulent Practices

News

Five Cases of Malaria Detected Within U.S. Borders After Two Decades

Health News

WHO Report For Long COVID: Over 36 Million People In Europe Affected

News

UAE Travel: Lack of Available US Visa Appointments Extended Until October 2024; Here's Why!

News

Supreme Court Won't Let State Legislatures Set Election Rules Unchecked

News Asia News

Pakistan Nears Completion Of IMF Bailout Package Amidst Budget Concerns

News Health

Mosquitoes Strike Back: Local Malaria Resurfaces In The US After 20 Years

News Weather

Thailand Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall and Potential Hazards Forecasted in 47 Provinces

News

Sweden Approves Quran-Burning Protest Outside the Mosque on Eid-al-Adha

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Sweden Approves Quran-Burning Protest Outside the Mosque on Eid-al-Adha

(CTN News) – Swedish authorities have approved a Quran-burning demonstration outside a mosque in central Stockholm on Wednesday, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha. The decision has sparked controversy and may have serious implications for Sweden’s NATO membership bid, particularly due to objections raised by Turkey.

Potential Threat to Sweden’s NATO Membership due to Quran-Burning Protest

The timing of the protest adds further complexity, as NATO officials are striving to meet their self-imposed deadline of admitting Sweden to the alliance by the upcoming summit on July 11 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Failing to meet this deadline could send a humiliating and potentially dangerous message to NATO’s adversaries, thus adding urgency to the situation.

Turkey, a strategically significant NATO member due to its geographical location spanning Europe and the Middle East and being the alliance’s second-largest military power, has emerged as a major obstacle to Sweden’s NATO accession.

Earlier this year, Turkish-Swedish relations suffered a severe setback following a rally outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, during which an anti-immigration politician burned a copy of the Quran.

The incident ignited anger in Ankara, with protesters taking to the streets and burning the Swedish flag outside the Swedish embassy.

Reports indicated that the former Turkish foreign minister blamed the Swedish government, holding them partially responsible for “allowing this vile act” to take place, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Approving another Quran-burning demonstration in Sweden raises concerns about the country’s NATO aspirations. The diplomatic tension and strained relations between Sweden and Turkey might influence NATO’s decision on Sweden’s membership.

As the July 11 deadline approaches, NATO officials are facing a race against time to avoid the embarrassment of missing their aim of admitting Sweden into the alliance.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

High-Speed Internet

the best high-speed internet

Find a Job

Jooble jobs