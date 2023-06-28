Sweden Approves Quran-Burning Protest Outside the Mosque on Eid-al-Adha

(CTN News) – Swedish authorities have approved a Quran-burning demonstration outside a mosque in central Stockholm on Wednesday, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha. The decision has sparked controversy and may have serious implications for Sweden’s NATO membership bid, particularly due to objections raised by Turkey.

Potential Threat to Sweden’s NATO Membership due to Quran-Burning Protest

The timing of the protest adds further complexity, as NATO officials are striving to meet their self-imposed deadline of admitting Sweden to the alliance by the upcoming summit on July 11 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Failing to meet this deadline could send a humiliating and potentially dangerous message to NATO’s adversaries, thus adding urgency to the situation.

Turkey, a strategically significant NATO member due to its geographical location spanning Europe and the Middle East and being the alliance’s second-largest military power, has emerged as a major obstacle to Sweden’s NATO accession.

Earlier this year, Turkish-Swedish relations suffered a severe setback following a rally outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, during which an anti-immigration politician burned a copy of the Quran.

The incident ignited anger in Ankara, with protesters taking to the streets and burning the Swedish flag outside the Swedish embassy.

Reports indicated that the former Turkish foreign minister blamed the Swedish government, holding them partially responsible for “allowing this vile act” to take place, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Approving another Quran-burning demonstration in Sweden raises concerns about the country’s NATO aspirations. The diplomatic tension and strained relations between Sweden and Turkey might influence NATO’s decision on Sweden’s membership.

As the July 11 deadline approaches, NATO officials are facing a race against time to avoid the embarrassment of missing their aim of admitting Sweden into the alliance.