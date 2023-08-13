Saudi Arabia’s Vigorous Bid To Join GCAP: Alliance Tensions And Prospective Contributions

(CTN NEWS) – The Financial Times has reported that Saudi Arabia is actively urging the United Kingdom, Japan, and Italy to grant it participation in a project aimed at developing a new and advanced fighter jet, known as the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

This push from Riyadh to become a partner in the project is leading to tensions within the alliance, as the UK and Italy seem open to the idea, whereas Japan appears to be more resistant. The officials cited by the FT did not disclose their identities.

According to the report, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman formally requested participation in the GCAP from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their meeting in Jeddah in July.

However, Japan, which had reversed its longstanding ban on arms exports in 2014, expresses concerns that Saudi Arabia’s involvement might lead to delays in completing the GCAP’s goal of developing an advanced and exportable combat aircraft by 2035.

The Financial Times noted that Saudi Arabia has the potential to make a significant financial contribution to the project, which is estimated to incur costs in the range of several billion dollars.

Additionally, there is the possibility that Saudi Arabia could offer engineering assistance to the initiative.

Riyadh’s Expanding Drive for Inclusion in GCAP: Intensified Efforts and Financial Potential

The push by Riyadh for inclusion in the GCAP is undergoing an expansion. According to officials referenced by the Financial Times in London and Tokyo, Saudi Arabia’s endeavors to become part of GCAP and transform the initiative into a collaborative four-nation venture have notably escalated in recent weeks.

These endeavors allegedly featured a direct appeal to the Japanese government in July, when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Jeddah.

What Saudi Arabia brings to the GCAP table is primarily financial resources – cold hard cash. The potential Saudi participation could encompass a substantial financial contribution to a project with estimated costs in the tens of billions of dollars, sources familiar with the situation revealed to the Financial Times.

Reportedly, the Saudi proposition might also entail a willingness to provide engineering expertise at various phases of the project’s development.

“Regarded as a strategic partner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holds significant importance in the UK’s defense collaboration. UK Defence is eager to enhance its involvement in GCAP, viewing Saudi Arabia as a pivotal ally in advancing the fighter program.

A British defense source highlighted their commitment to ensuring swift and robust advancements in this regard, as reported by the Financial Times.”

Tokyo’s Reservations: Why Saudi Inclusion in GCAP Raises Concerns”

The decision in 2014 by Japan to lift its arms export ban was a significant step, aimed at broadening its foreign market presence, particularly through the GCAP initiative.

However, the prospect of incorporating Saudi Arabia into the GCAP consortium introduces potential complications. It raises pertinent questions about the scope of countries that Tokyo can engage in arms trade with, thereby muddying the waters of diplomatic discussions.

Furthermore, the addition of Saudi Arabia as a fourth participant could intricately tangle the already intricate negotiations for a project operating on a tight timeline.

Japan’s primary objective is to deliver a fully functional aircraft by the year 2035. The involvement of Saudi Arabia at this juncture might introduce unforeseen delays, thus challenging the timeline Japan is meticulously working towards.

Challenges Surrounding Saudi Arabia’s Entry into GCAP”

The obstacle course to Saudi Arabia’s participation in GCAP is not only marked by Japan’s reported resistance but also by the intricate landscape of technology-sharing intrinsic to the initiative.

While Italy and the UK display a degree of tentative support for Saudi inclusion, their endorsement is accompanied by notable apprehensions. Fundamental uncertainties linger concerning the potential newcomer’s ability to contribute technologically to the project.

Security considerations further compound the complexity. The prevailing three-nation alliance engages in delicate technology exchange, raising legitimate concerns about safeguarding sensitive information.

To address these concerns, the UK has urged Japan to bolster its cybersecurity protocols and institute more stringent security vetting procedures prior to GCAP.

Saudi Arabia’s keen interest in GCAP arises partly from the challenges it has faced, experiencing delays in obtaining a second batch of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from the UK.

Despite its substantial defense expenditure, Saudi Arabia aims to cultivate its domestic arms industry while also pursuing collaborative defense partnerships.

Adding to the intricacies, Germany, a participant in the Eurofighter consortium, imposed a weapons embargo on Saudi Arabia in 2018 following the tragic murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the nation’s involvement in the Yemen conflict.

This stance by Germany poses a potential hurdle to a pledged subsequent order for Typhoon aircraft, as fellow consortium members such as the UK, Italy, and Spain possess the authority to veto exports.

Implications for India: Exploring Export Markets and Collaborative Advancements through GCAP”

The emergence of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) holds the potential to unlock export markets in Asia that have historically proven challenging to access.

India, renowned as the world’s foremost arms importer, stands as a prime candidate for the GCAP’s attention, given its status as a significant target market.

Recent years have witnessed Indo-Pacific nations favoring US-made defense products over offerings such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, constructed by a consortium comprising the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Consequently, it is anticipated that the GCAP initiative will strive to carve a niche in markets traditionally dominated by American products. While this endeavor presents formidable challenges, the collaboration is poised to heighten the global competitiveness of the combat aircraft.

Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow specializing in military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, remarked, “India could well emerge as a focal point in the GCAP’s export aspirations,” as cited in a Financial Times report.

Beyond market expansion, the GCAP could also offer assistance to nations engaged in the development of their own sixth-generation aircraft. These countries could potentially integrate subsystems derived from the GCAP’s advancements.

It is pertinent to acknowledge that India is already immersed in its fifth-generation fighter aircraft program, known as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

