Chiang Mai Zoo Refutes Accusations of Neglecting Animals
News

Chiang Mai Zoo Refutes Accusations of Neglecting Animals

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Twitter Users Accuse Chiang Mai Zoo of Neglecting Animals

Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand has responded to allegations of neglect following Twitter posts depicting animals and grounds at the zoo in a dilapidated state.

On Saturday, zoo director Wuthichai Muangman and his staff held a press conference to respond to photos and messages posted by a Twitter user with over 1.3 million followers on Thursday. The Twitter account’s name was not disclosed.

The zoo was chastised for the posts, showing some malnourished animals and habitats in disrepair.

Mr. Wuthichai, discussing a photo of an underweight tiger vomiting into a polluted pond, stated that the animal, named Khao Pun, currently weighs 38 kilograms, which is within the 30-40kg range for its age.

He said Tigers are typically sleek creatures that can appear gaunt. He also added that vomiting is normal behaviour for felines, including tigers, when they groom themselves and cough up their fur.

In response to the photos of the green pond, the zoo director explained that the growth was green plankton, a natural occurrence in freshwater that does not indicate rot or danger.

He also assured that other concerns were being addressed, such as reports of bird carcasses, which were confirmed to be the offspring of migrating birds passing through the zoo.

The carcasses had been inspected for diseases and incinerated by officials.

In response to comments that sections of the Chiang Mai Zoo Aquarium were excessively hot due to poor air conditioning, Mr. Wuthichai stated that repairs would begin in October.

He added that any moss seen on fish tanks was normal because the zoo strives to provide the most natural environment for its aquatic animals.

Source: Bangkok Post

