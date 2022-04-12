How To Watch Champions League QFs Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Live Online

(CTN News) – In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea will face Real Madrid in Madrid where they will face the defending European Champions. The Los Blancos already have a foot in the semi-finals after winning 3-1 in London in the first leg. The Los Blancos will be looking to continue their winning streak at home.

On Wednesday, April 13, 12:30 am IST will mark the kickoff for the second leg of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match at the Santiago BernabeHere’s a look at how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India, the US, and the UK, as well as the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream Detailed,

Champions League quarterfinal: Details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online

If you’re wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India, you can tune into Sony Sports, which has the official rights to telecast matches in the country. The SonyLIV app is an excellent place to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online. Meanwhile, fans can follow the official social media accounts of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention to see live match updates and scores.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea match in US

CBS is the channel to watch the UEFA Champions League live in the US. Watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on the Paramount+ app or website. Live coverage of the match will begin at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 12.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live streaming in the UK?

BT Sports is a good place to watch live UEFA Champions League matches in the UK. Watch the live stream on BT Sports online. Live coverage of the match will begin at 8:00 PM BST on Tuesday, April 12.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea squad details

Real Madrid squad:

Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias, Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferlen Mendy, Rafa Marín, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez., Dani Ceballos, Camavinga, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Jović, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Chelsea Squad:

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Edouard Mendy, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr, Harvey Vale.

