At the auction, the shirt Diego Maradona wore during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England — the match in which he scored the “Hand of God” and the “Goal of the Century” — is expected to fetch more than £4 million ($5.25 million) at the end of the auction.

Steve Hodge, the former England midfielder who exchanged shirts with Diego Maradona after Argentina’s 2-0 victory against Argentina, had the honor of owning the iconic blue jersey.

Hodge unintentionally flicked the ball into the air during the game, which allowed Diego Diego Maradona to score the infamous “Hand of God” goal.

I believe the Hand of God is truly a unique moment in the history of the sport, but it is also a unique moment in the history of the 20th century, said Brahm Wachter, Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables at Sotheby’s, where the shirt is set to be auctioned.

“This particular moment resonated far beyond the world of football since it was held right after the Falkland Islands conflict. Here are some of the books, films, and documentaries that represent this milestone. Diego Maradona is now regarded as one of the greatest football players in history, and this particular game represents a very significant part of his legacy.

According to Wachter, “not only did ‘The Hand of God’ goal occur in the game, but it was also one of the greatest individual goals of all time, the ‘Goal of the Century,’ which has been widely acknowledged as one of the best goals of all times,” he said.

