NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies In A Traffic Accident

(CTN News) – Dwayne Haskins, a former Ohio State star and first-round NFL draft pick, died on Saturday. His age was 24.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Dwayne Haskins was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning. Around 6:37 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol believes Haskins was crossing traffic lanes on foot when he was struck. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators determined that Dwayne Haskins was crossing the westbound lanes of I-595 on foot when he was struck by a dump truck. Dwayne Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation continues.

Dwayne Haskins died at the scene. After the crash, Interstate 595, where the crash occurred, was closed for several hours.

During the 2022 NFL season, Haskins was training with Pittsburgh Steelers players in South Florida.

He called Haskins one of the Steelers’ hardest workers, both on the field and in the community.

Players, coaches pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday, Dwayne Haskins’ former coaches and players paid tribute to him. The offensive coordinator at Ohio State at the time Haskins was there, Ryan Day, said Haskins “had a giant heart.”

Dwayne’s death is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him well, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, an old soul, and a smile that was contagious. Our entire football program is devastated.

Haskins signed with the Steelers the following offseason. During the 2021 NFL season, he was the team’s No. 3 quarterback. Haskins did not play with the Steelers last season.

After the 2021 season, Haskins remained on the Steelers’ roster. The team signed Mitchell Trubisky to replace Ben Roethlisberger in March and he was expected to compete for a role with the team in 2022.

