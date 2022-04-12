Former NFL Running Back and Coach Gary Brown Dies At 52

(CTN News) – Former NFL assistant coach Gary Brown, who was the Wisconsin Badgers’ running backs coach last season, passed away on Sunday at the age of 52.

Besides his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, as well as his son, Tre, Mr. Gary Brown leaves behind a large family.

“I am deeply saddened by Gary Brown’s passing,” UW coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. While he was only on our staff for one year, he had a profound impact on our players and our program. He made us all better people. A great person, a terrific coach, and a joy to be around, he will be missed. He had great energy and a passion for life. I send my condolences to Gary Brown’s wife, Kim, his children, Malena, Dorianna, and Tre, as well as his entire family, friends, and all those who loved him.”

Gary Brown served as Dallas Cowboys running backs coach from 2013 to 2019

In his 11 seasons of coaching in the NFL, Gary Brown most recently served as running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2019, where he coached DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott, each of whom won NFL rushing titles under his guidance.

As a player, Gary Brown was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the 1991 NFL Draft and had an eight-year professional career that included a breakout season in 1993, in which he ran for 1,002 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games, according to a press release from UW Athletics. In 1997, he played one season with the San Diego Chargers before posting another 1,000-yard season in 1998 with the Giants, rushing for 1,063 yards before retiring in 1999.

