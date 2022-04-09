Europa League Semi-Finals: When? Dates, How To Watch, Teams & More

UEFA’s club competition is approaching its semi-final stage in the near future. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming game

As this season’s Europa League approaches its conclusion, a handful of teams are still vying for silverware and a place in next season’s Champions League.

It is Barcelona, however, that is the heavy-hitter in the tournament this year, while there is also British interest from West Ham and Rangers, but the path to glory is not for anyone to take.

GOAL has all the details on when and where the semi-finals will take place, as well as how to catch them.

When are the Europa League 2021-22 semi-finals?

During the 2021-22 Europa League season, the semi-finals will be played over two legs in April and May 2022.

The first-leg games will be played on April 28, followed by the second-leg matches on May 5.

Therefore, there will be a two-week gap between the second legs of the quarter-finals and the first legs of the semi-finals, giving teams plenty of time to prepare for their opponents.

How to watch the Europa League semi-finals on TV & live stream?

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport BT Sport app U.S. CBS / Univision Paramount Plus

BT Sport has exclusive rights to broadcast the Europa League games in the UK, and every game will be shown live on that network. Live streaming of games will also be available in the UK via the BT Sport app.

As the U.S. rights holders for the Europa League, CBS and Univision will broadcast games on their TV networks. In the U.S., Paramount Plus streams all Europa League matches live online, with all matches available on-demand after the final whistle if you missed them live.

Which teams are in the 2021-22 Europa League semi-finals?

Game Teams Semi-final 1 RB Leipzig / Atalanta vs Braga / Rangers Semi-final 2 West Ham / Lyon vs Barcelona / Eintracht Frankfurt

The Europa League semi-final draw was held on March 18 as part of UEFA’s last knockout stage draw of the season.

We, therefore, know which teams will potentially play each other in the final four for a place in the final.

As part of the semi-final one, either Braga or Rangers will face either RB Leipzig or Atalanta.

In the second semi-final, West Ham or Lyon will play either Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt.

