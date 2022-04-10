Watch Premier League Match Man City Vs Liverpool Live In India, US & UK

(CTN News) – Premier League 2021-22 match at City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday pits Manchester City against Liverpool. City won 0-2 against Burnley in their last EPL game on April 2 and won 1-0 against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool are coming off a 1-3 victory over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, having won 2-0 over Watford in their last Premier League match.

As of right now, both teams are top of the EPL 2021-22 points table, with City one point ahead of Liverpool. In their last five league games, the home team has won three, lost one, and drawn one. At the same time, Liverpool comes into the match after winning five of their last five league games. Here are the live streaming details and predicted starting lineups for the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match in India?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Man City vs Liverpool EPL 2021-22 match live in India. Disney+Hotstar is live streaming the match on its website and mobile application. The match will begin at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match in the UK?

Watch the Man City vs Liverpool, EPL 2021-22 match live on Sky Sports Premier League if you live in the United Kingdom (UK). A live stream will be available on the Sky Go app. The match will begin at 4:30 PM in the UK on Sunday.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match in the US?

United States(US) football fans can watch the broadcast of Man City vs Liverpool, EPL 2021-22 match, by tuning in to the USA network. FuboTV, which offers a free trial, will stream the match live. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM in the US on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match: Predicted Starting Lineups

Manchester City predicted starting lineup: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling

Liverpool predicted starting lineup: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.

