High Rankings For Thailand In Tourism, Economy, Food, And Health

(CTN News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced a variety of awards and high rankings bestowed upon Thailand in the past year. The kingdom’s favorable ratings were announced in over 14 different categories and surveys on Thursday.

In addition to tourism, livability, happiness, Covid-19 response, safety, and more, the country itself won awards over the past year.

Besides its popularity with tourists, Bangkok also received accolades for its food, including Tom yam kung, a traditional Thai dish.

Digital nomads and tourists alike praised Koh Samui, Phuket, and Koh Pha Ngan as top destinations.

There have been a number of awards and rankings that have featured Thailand as a whole or as one specific destination in 2021 and 2022, including:

Tourism

Koh Pha Ngan No. 1 for workstations by William Russell, a worldwide insurance company

Koh Samui and Phuket DestinAsian’s 3rd and 4th best islands for tourism

Bangkok According to DestinAsian’s survey of tourists, it ranked No.1 in Asia-Pacific

Thailand The Visa Global Travel Intentions Study ranked it the 4th best tourist destination in the post-Covid era The US-based insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection ranked us 8th in the highest travel safety category 14th country with highest Google Street View visits



Economy

Thailand As ranked by government advisory and marketing firm CS Global Partners as the 71st most liveable country in the world 35th in using soft power in the 2022 Global Power Index set by Brand Finance



Food

Bangkok 9th best city in the world for food lovers by TripAdvisor

Tom yam kung (spicy shrimp soup) 20th best soup in the world by CNN Travel

World’s best food by CNN Travel No.1 – massaman curry No.8 – tom yum kung No.46 – som tam



Quality of life & health

Chulalongkorn University According to UK magazine Times Higher Education’s Impact Ranking 2022, the university is ranked 16th best in the world in its support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Bumrungrad Hospital 30th best in the world by Newsweek.

Thailand 61st happiest country in the UN’s World Happiness Report 2022 Times Higher Education ranked us number one in recovery and response to Covid-19



