PTT Tops Thailand’s Corporate Revenue List For 2021

(CTN News) – As a result of soaring fuel prices, PTT has topped the list of Thailand’s highest revenue corporations for 2021, which is not surprising but probably very frustrating to many Thais.

It is no surprise that the national oil and gas conglomerate has broken 1 trillion baht in the last year due to huge inflation in the price of oil.

PTT Public Co Ltd and all of its subsidiary companies have the highest revenue in Thailand, and have greatly benefited from the global increase in energy prices.

When less tangible investments are failing, people tend to put their money into gold which is widely accepted as a foundation for capitalist economies. Three gold and jewellery companies made the top five revenue list in 2021.

Petroleum and automotive companies filled out the rest of the top 10 list, with retailer CP All sneaking into the top 10. Thailand’s top 10 most profitable companies in 2021 were:

1 PTT petrol Revenue 1 trillion baht (+36.06% year-on-year), profit 67 billion baht (+28.2% YoY) 2 Hua Seng Heng Commoditas gold, jewellery Revenue 730 billion baht (+5.38% YoY), profit 78 million baht (+11.04% YoY) 3 PTT Oil and Retail Business retail petrol Revenue 490 billion baht (+19.37% YoY), profit 9.1 billion baht (+62.06% YoY) 4 YLG Bullion International gold, jewellery Revenue 450 billion baht (+23.56% YoY), profit 66 million baht (+8.44% YoY) 5 MTS Gold gold, jewellery Revenue 430 billion baht (-8.46% YoY), profit 21 million baht (+117% YoY) 6 PTT Global Chemical petroleum Revenue 410 billion baht (49.77% YoY), profit 37 billion baht (+1,198.63% YoY) 7 Thai Oil petroleum Revenue 370 billion baht (36.93% YoY), profit 24 billion baht (+1,756.73% YoY) 8 Toyota Motor Thailand automotive Revenue 330 billion baht (-9.64% YoY), profit 11 billion baht (-9.5% YoY) 9 Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing automotive Revenue 327 billion baht (-9.32% YoY), profit 1.8 billion baht (-38.15% YoY) 10 CP All retail Revenue 320 billion baht (-2.46% YoY), profit 9 billion baht (-36.83% YoY)

