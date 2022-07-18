42 Percent of Thailand’s Coronavirus Cases in Bangkok

On Monday, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry will ask Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to limit public activities to minimize a Coronavirus resurgence.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the permanent secretary for public health affairs, called on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to reduce the number of large-scale events.

According to Dr. Kiattiphum, government hospitals in the capital should prepare for an influx of Covid-19 Coronavirus patients.

Hospitals nationwide are treating about 2,000 people a day, more than half of them in Bangkok. He added that 42% of the nation’s Coronavirus patients in the capital are seriously ill or showing life-threatening symptoms.

According to Dr. Kiattiphum, Governor Chadchart chairs the communicable disease committee in Bangkok and has the authority to issue any health measures needed.

In his statement, the public health secretary did not specify the events he considered highly likely to spread Covid-19.

In light of its declining popularity, inability to deal with the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, and the landslide election of the former Pheu Thai heavyweight as capital mayor, the latest government maneuver is likely to be seen as politicking.

Since his landslide election, Governor Chadchart has initiated several programs to restore life to Bangkok. Including open-air movies and concerts in public parks.

Possible Spike in Coronavirus Cases

According to Dr. Kiattiphum, there is growing concern about a possible spike because doctors have warned about two new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, because of their high transmission rates.

In spite of the low number of fatalities – 17 on July 4 compared to 18 on Saturday – the number of seriously ill has increased.

According to the ministry’s latest figures released on Sunday, the number of patients in serious condition increased from 677 to 785, and those on ventilators climbed from 299 to 352.

A government spokesman said on Sunday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was concerned about a possible spike in Coronavirus during the five-day holiday and advised people to monitor their health.

The spokesman advised people returning from vacation with symptoms similar to Covid-19 to conduct an antigen test before returning to work.

If they test positive, they should stay at home and avoid public places.