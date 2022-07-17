7.1 Million Thai National Lottery Tickets Available Online From Sunday

(CTN News) – Lawaron Saengsanit, Chairman of the Board of the Government Lottery Office (GLO), announced today (Saturday) that 7.1 million digital Thai National Lottery tickets will be available online through the “Pao Tang” application starting tomorrow (Sunday).

According to him, the public can buy the Thai National Lottery tickets at 80 baht each starting at 6 am, and the last lot of 5.1 million tickets sold out in just two days.

To avoid hurting traditional Thai National Lottery vendors and to give them time to adapt to online sales, the lottery board decided to increase digital Thai National Lottery tickets by 1-2 million for each draw instead of all at once, due to the overwhelming public response to digital lottery tickets.

Reports that some investors had purchased large quantities of digital tickets for resale were dismissed as pure speculation.

For the past fortnightly draws, about 900,000 digital Thai National Lottery tickets were sold on thai lottery online, with 5-6 tickets per person on average, without any evidence of mass purchasing.

Lt-Col Noon Sansanakhom, the GLO director, advised buying digital tickets only from the GLO, noting that only the initial purchaser is eligible to claim the prize and that the money will be wired directly to their bank accounts.

Thailand lottery result chart For July, 16, 2022

