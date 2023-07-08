Floods and landslides caused by two weeks of monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people, including 8 children in Pakistan, officials reported on Friday. The majority of deaths occurred in the eastern Punjab province, primarily as a result of electrocutions and building collapses.

However, the total includes eight children who were killed by a mudslide while playing cricket on Thursday evening after monsoon rains.

The incident occurred in the rural Shangla area of northern Pakistan, and the children ranged in age from 12 to 15.

According to Sanaullah Khan, district emergency unit officer, more than a dozen children had set up a cricket pitch beside a sand rock when it fell and buried them. Local rescue workers, later aided by the Pakistan army, hauled out eight bodies after hours of work.

Another youngster was badly hurt, while the others escaped unscathed.

More heavy rain to come

The Meteorological Department has projected further heavy rain across the country in the coming days, as well as potential floods in the catchment areas of Punjab’s major rivers.

It has caused the disaster management service to issue a high-level alert due to the possibility of flash floods.

In Lahore, Pakistan, vehicles drive through flooded water following heavy monsoon rain. Storms killed at least 27 people, including children, in the country’s northwest early last month.

Pakistan has the world’s fifth largest population, contributes less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. It is, nonetheless, one of the most vulnerable countries to catastrophic weather caused by alleged global warming.

According to the scientists, climate change is making seasonal rains in Pakistan heavier and more erratic.

The extraordinary monsoon rains and glacial melt caused historic flooding in the country last season, killing over 1,700 people and displacing millions. In 2022, it also caused $30 billion (€27.59 billion) in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan.

Monsoon season in Pakistan

The monsoon season in Pakistan is a significant weather phenomena that has a considerable impact on the country’s climate and agricultural activity. The monsoon season in Pakistan lasts from June to September, with the heaviest rains falling in July and August. Monsoons provide relief from the sweltering summer heat while also replenishing water resources such as rivers, reservoirs, and groundwater.

During the monsoon season, moist winds from the Arabian Sea mix with Pakistan’s landmass, causing rain-bearing clouds to form. These winds bring heavy rain to many parts of the country, especially the northern and northwest regions, which include Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of Balochistan.

Monsoon rains are critical for agriculture in Pakistan because they supply key water resources for crops and help recharge groundwater levels. Excessive rainfall, on the other hand, can cause difficulties such as flash floods, landslides, and infrastructure damage. During the monsoon season, certain localities, particularly those in low-lying areas or near rivers, are more vulnerable to floods.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) regularly monitors and forecasts monsoon activity in order to issue early warnings about probable floods and other weather-related hazards. The government and municipal governments take measures to reduce the impact of monsoons, such as building dams, reservoirs, and flood protection infrastructure.

It’s worth noting that precise monsoon patterns and intensity might change from year to year. As a result, for the most reliable and up-to-date information on monsoons in Pakistan, it is best to consult the most recent information from meteorological agencies.